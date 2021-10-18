Week 10 high school football schedule

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — With just two weeks left in the high school football regular season, every game counts. This Friday, there are some good ones that will really count.

One of the highlights of this week’s schedule is East Duplin at Wallace-Rose Hill. It’s a game that very likely will determine the East Central 2-A championship. Both teams are unbeaten in the league and have one loss each this season.

Check out the schedule below. All games are subject to change due to COVID-19 and the weather (there’s currently a 40% of rain as of Monday), so call ahead to make sure your game is still being played.

Week 10

All games are at 7 p.m. unless listed otherwise

Thursday’s games

Pungo Christian at Hobgood Charter, 6 pm

Grace Christian at Parrott Academy

Friday’s games

North Lenoir at South Lenoir

North Duplin at Rosewood

Camden County at John A. Holmes

John Paul II Catholic at St. David’s

Dixon at Croatan

South Central at Jacksonville

Greene Central at Farmville Central

Community Christian at Bethel Christian Academy

Lejeune at Northside-Pinetown

North Pitt at West Craven

Richlands at White Oak

Jones County at Pamlico County

Havelock at Northside-Jacksonville

SouthWest Edgecombe at Washington

New Bern at D.H. Conley

Swansboro at West Carteret

James Kenan at Southwest Onslow

East Carteret at Southside

Gates County at Perquimans

East Duplin at Wallace-Rose Hill

South Creek at Riverside

First Flight at Pasquotank

Hertford County at Manteo

Northeastern at Currituck County, 7:30

Washington County at Bertie County, canceled, COVID-19