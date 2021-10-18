Week 10 high school football schedule
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — With just two weeks left in the high school football regular season, every game counts. This Friday, there are some good ones that will really count.
One of the highlights of this week’s schedule is East Duplin at Wallace-Rose Hill. It’s a game that very likely will determine the East Central 2-A championship. Both teams are unbeaten in the league and have one loss each this season.
Check out the schedule below. All games are subject to change due to COVID-19 and the weather (there’s currently a 40% of rain as of Monday), so call ahead to make sure your game is still being played.
Week 10
All games are at 7 p.m. unless listed otherwise
Thursday’s games
Pungo Christian at Hobgood Charter, 6 pm
Grace Christian at Parrott Academy
Friday’s games
North Lenoir at South Lenoir
North Duplin at Rosewood
Camden County at John A. Holmes
John Paul II Catholic at St. David’s
Dixon at Croatan
South Central at Jacksonville
Greene Central at Farmville Central
Community Christian at Bethel Christian Academy
Lejeune at Northside-Pinetown
North Pitt at West Craven
Richlands at White Oak
Jones County at Pamlico County
Havelock at Northside-Jacksonville
SouthWest Edgecombe at Washington
New Bern at D.H. Conley
Swansboro at West Carteret
James Kenan at Southwest Onslow
East Carteret at Southside
Gates County at Perquimans
East Duplin at Wallace-Rose Hill
South Creek at Riverside
First Flight at Pasquotank
Hertford County at Manteo
Northeastern at Currituck County, 7:30
Washington County at Bertie County, canceled, COVID-19