Week 2: High school football schedule
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — What’s a week without changes to the schedule.
Week 2 of the high school football schedule features some unique matchups but two games are already postponed due to COVID-19: Richlands at Southwest Onslow and Clinton at Wallace-Rose Hill. There was no status update on whether either game would be played. However, Wallace-Rose Hill was looking for a Week 2 opponent to play.
Schedules are updated through Tuesday night but are subject to change without notice by schools due to a variety of reasons. To be safe, call your favorite school and make sure the game is still being played.
Friday
Richlands at Southwest Onslow, ppd. COVID-19
Clinton at Wallace-Rose Hill, ppd. COVID-19
Pungo Christian at Cary Christian, 6
North Lenoir at Farmville Central, 7
Hertford County at Tarboro, 7
Croatan at Pamlico County, 7
Pasquotank County at Gates County, 7
D.H. Conley at Cary, 7
Washington at First Flight, 7
Cleveland at J.H. Rose, 7
East Chapel Hill at John Paul II, 7
White Oak at Jacksonville, 7
Northside-Pinetown at North Duplin, 7
South Central at West Craven, 7
West Carteret at Havelock, 7
SouthWest Edgecombe at North Edgecombe, 7
Rocky Mount at Northeastern, 7
North Pitt at Manteo, 7
Greene Central at Kinston, 7
Broughton at New Bern, 7
Southside at Washington County, 7
New Hanover at Northside-Jacksonville 7
Ayden-Grifton at East Carteret, 7
Princeton at East Duplin, 7
James Kenan at Dixon, 7
Swansboro at South Lenoir, 7
Bear Grass Charter at Arendell Parrott Academy, 7
Riverside at South Creek, 7
Camden County at Perquimans, 7
Richmond Christian at Columbia, 7
Lejeune at Spring Creek, 7
Jones County at Lakewood, 7
Bertie at Edenton-Holmes, 7