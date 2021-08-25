Week 2: High school football schedule

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — What’s a week without changes to the schedule.

Week 2 of the high school football schedule features some unique matchups but two games are already postponed due to COVID-19: Richlands at Southwest Onslow and Clinton at Wallace-Rose Hill. There was no status update on whether either game would be played. However, Wallace-Rose Hill was looking for a Week 2 opponent to play.

Schedules are updated through Tuesday night but are subject to change without notice by schools due to a variety of reasons. To be safe, call your favorite school and make sure the game is still being played.

Friday

Richlands at Southwest Onslow, ppd. COVID-19

Clinton at Wallace-Rose Hill, ppd. COVID-19

Pungo Christian at Cary Christian, 6

North Lenoir at Farmville Central, 7

Hertford County at Tarboro, 7

Croatan at Pamlico County, 7

Pasquotank County at Gates County, 7

D.H. Conley at Cary, 7

Washington at First Flight, 7

Cleveland at J.H. Rose, 7

East Chapel Hill at John Paul II, 7

White Oak at Jacksonville, 7

Northside-Pinetown at North Duplin, 7

South Central at West Craven, 7

West Carteret at Havelock, 7

SouthWest Edgecombe at North Edgecombe, 7

Rocky Mount at Northeastern, 7

North Pitt at Manteo, 7

Greene Central at Kinston, 7

Broughton at New Bern, 7

Southside at Washington County, 7

New Hanover at Northside-Jacksonville 7

Ayden-Grifton at East Carteret, 7

Princeton at East Duplin, 7

James Kenan at Dixon, 7

Swansboro at South Lenoir, 7

Bear Grass Charter at Arendell Parrott Academy, 7

Riverside at South Creek, 7

Camden County at Perquimans, 7

Richmond Christian at Columbia, 7

Lejeune at Spring Creek, 7

Jones County at Lakewood, 7

Bertie at Edenton-Holmes, 7