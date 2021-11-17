Week 3 of high school football playoffs: Beaufort County foes to square off in third round

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — One of the third-round state high school football playoff games slated for Friday involves two Beaufort County rivals.

Northside (10-1) will host Southside (11-1) on Friday at 7. The two teams are part of eight teams in the WNCT coverage still alive. The Panthers beat Southside in the Anchor Bowl back on Oct. 11, 26-6.

Below is the schedule of games involving local teams and classifications.

Third Round
Class 1-A
No. 8 Perquimans at No. 1 Tarboro
No. 5 Rosewood at No. 4 Northampton County
No. 6 Pender County at No. 3 North Moore
No. 7 Southside at No. 2 Northside

Class 2-A
No. 8 Nash Central at No. 1 Princeton
No. 5 St. Pauls at No. 4 Whiteville
No. 11 Washington at No. 3 Northeastern
No. 10 Wallace-Rose Hill at No. 2 East Duplin

Class 3-A
No. 8 Westover at No. 1 Eastern Alamance
No. 13 Jacksonville at No. 5 Lee County
No. 6 J.H. Rose at No. 3 71st
No. 23 Scotland County vs. No. 2 Northern Nash

