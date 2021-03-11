Week 3 of high school football season begins with two games on Thursday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — We’re ready for some high school football … even if it’s a day early again.

There will be two games involving Eastern North Carolina teams Thursday night. New Bern is at C.B. Aycock and Princeton is at Union. The rest of the area’s teams play on Friday.

New Bern is playing a day early because it has a make-up game with D.H. Conley scheduled for Tuesday. Playing C.B. Aycock tonight gives the Bears enough time to recoup before playing the Vikings on Tuesday.

Week 1 of the high school season started a day early for some teams to dodge the rain that came the following night.

Below is the schedule with game times. Every effort has been made to contact schools and confirm times but with COVID-19 and the weather, anything could change. Be sure to call the home school to confirm times.

=====

Week 3 schedule

Thursday’s games
New Bern at C.B. Aycock, 6:30 p.m.
Princeton at Union, 6:30 p.m.

Friday’s games
D.H. Conley at J.H. Rose, 6 p.m.
Nash Central at Farmville Central, 6 p.m.
North Edgecombe at Northampton County, 6 p.m.
Northside-Jacksonville at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.
North Pitt at SouthWest Edgecombe 6 p.m.
Spring Creek at Bear Grass Charter, 6 p.m.
James Kenan at Wallace-Rose Hill, 6:30 p.m.’
Greene Central at South Lenoir, 6:30 p.m.
White Oak at Swansboro, 6:30 p.m.
West Craven at Kinston, 6:30 p.m.
Pender County at Richlands, 6:30 p.m.
Granville Central at North Lenoir, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at Ayden-Grifton, 6:30 p.m.
East Carteret at Heidie Trask, 7 p.m.
Pamlico County at Southside, 7 p.m.
Northside-Pinetown at South Creek, 7 p.m.
North Duplin at Lakewood, 7 p.m.
West Carteret at Havelock, 7 p.m.
East Duplin at Midway, 7 p.m.
Croatan at Dixon, 7 p.m.
Riverside at Tarboro, 7 p.m.

Northern Nash at Hunt, 6 p.m.
Fike at Southern Nash, 6 p.m.
Rocky Mount at Franklinton, 6 p.m.
Southern Wayne at Eastern Wayne, 6 p.m.
Northeastern at Hertford County, 6 p.m.
Perquimans at First Flight, 6 p.m.
Clinton at Goldsboro, 6:30 p.m.
John A. Holmes at Camden County, 7 p.m.
Rosewood at Hobbton, 7 p.m.
Manteo at Gates County, 7 p.m.
North Johnston at Beddingfield, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s game
D.H. Conley at New Bern, 6 p.m.

=====

Standings before Thursday’s games

Class 1-A

Albemarle Athletic

TeamConference W-LOverall W-L
John A. Holmes0-01-0
Perquimans0-01-0
Washington County0-00-0
Gates County0-00-1
Manteo0-00-1
Camden County0-00-2

Atlantic 6

TeamConference W-LOverall W-L
Bear Grass Charter0-01-0
Cape Hatteras0-00-0
Columbia0-00-0
Mattamuskeet0-00-0

Carolina

TeamConference W-LOverall W-L
Princeton0-02-0
Rosewood0-02-0
North Duplin0-01-1
Neuse Charter0-00-0
Union0-00-1
Hobbton0-00-2
Lakewood0-00-2

Coastal Plains

TeamConference W-LOverall W-L
Riverside1-02-0
Northside-Pinetown0-02-0
Tarboro0-01-0
Jones County0-00-1
Pamlico County0-00-1
Southside0-00-1
South Creek0-10-2

Tar Roanoke

TeamConference W-LOverall W-L
North Edgecombe0-01-0
KIPP Pride0-00-0
Northampton County0-00-0
Northwest Halifax0-00-0
Rocky Mount Prep0-00-0
Southeast Halifax0-00-0
Weldon0-00-0

Class 1-A/2-A

Coastal 8

TeamConference W-LOverall W-L
East Carteret1-01-0
Richlands1-01-0
Croatan1-01-1
Southwest Onslow1-11-1
Lejeune0-00-0
Heide Trask0-10-1
Pender County0-10-1
Dixon0-10-2

Class 2-A

East Central

TeamConference W-LOverall W-L
Clinton0-02-0
Goldsboro0-02-0
James Kenan0-02-0
Midway0-02-0
Spring Creek0-02-0
Wallace-Rose Hill0-01-1
East Duplin0-00-2

Eastern Carolina

TeamConference W-LOverall W-L
West Craven2-02-0
Kinston1-01-0
Washington1-01-0
North Lenoir1-11-1
Ayden-Grifton0-11-1
Greene Central0-11-1
South Lenoir0-20-2

Eastern Plains

TeamConference W-LOverall W-L
Beddingfield0-00-2
Farmville Central0-00-2
Nash Central0-00-2
North Johnston0-00-2
North Pitt0-00-2
SouthWest Edgecombe0-00-2

Northeastern Coastal

TeamConference W-LOverall W-L
Currituck0-02-0
First Flight0-01-0
Bertie0-00-0
Pasquotank County0-00-0
Hertford County0-00-1
Northeastern0-00-2

Class 3-A

Big East

TeamConference W-LOverall W-L
Franklinton0-02-0
Hunt0-02-0
Northern Nash0-02-0
Fike0-01-1
Rocky Mount0-01-1
Southern Nash0-00-2

Coastal

TeamConference W-LOverall W-L
Havelock0-02-0
Jacksonville0-02-0
Swansboro0-01-0
West Carteret0-01-1
Northside0-00-2
White Oak0-00-2

Class 3-A/4-A

Eastern Carolina

TeamConference W-LOverall W-L
J.H. Rose1-02-0
South Central2-02-0
D.H. Conley1-01-0
C.B. Aycock0-10-1
New Bern0-10-1
Southern Wayne0-10-1
Eastern Wayne0-10-2

