Week 3 of high school football season begins with two games on Thursday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — We’re ready for some high school football … even if it’s a day early again.

There will be two games involving Eastern North Carolina teams Thursday night. New Bern is at C.B. Aycock and Princeton is at Union. The rest of the area’s teams play on Friday.

New Bern is playing a day early because it has a make-up game with D.H. Conley scheduled for Tuesday. Playing C.B. Aycock tonight gives the Bears enough time to recoup before playing the Vikings on Tuesday.

Week 1 of the high school season started a day early for some teams to dodge the rain that came the following night.

Below is the schedule with game times. Every effort has been made to contact schools and confirm times but with COVID-19 and the weather, anything could change. Be sure to call the home school to confirm times.

=====

Week 3 schedule

Thursday’s games

New Bern at C.B. Aycock, 6:30 p.m.

Princeton at Union, 6:30 p.m.

Friday’s games

D.H. Conley at J.H. Rose, 6 p.m.

Nash Central at Farmville Central, 6 p.m.

North Edgecombe at Northampton County, 6 p.m.

Northside-Jacksonville at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.

North Pitt at SouthWest Edgecombe 6 p.m.

Spring Creek at Bear Grass Charter, 6 p.m.

James Kenan at Wallace-Rose Hill, 6:30 p.m.’

Greene Central at South Lenoir, 6:30 p.m.

White Oak at Swansboro, 6:30 p.m.

West Craven at Kinston, 6:30 p.m.

Pender County at Richlands, 6:30 p.m.

Granville Central at North Lenoir, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Ayden-Grifton, 6:30 p.m.

East Carteret at Heidie Trask, 7 p.m.

Pamlico County at Southside, 7 p.m.

Northside-Pinetown at South Creek, 7 p.m.

North Duplin at Lakewood, 7 p.m.

West Carteret at Havelock, 7 p.m.

East Duplin at Midway, 7 p.m.

Croatan at Dixon, 7 p.m.

Riverside at Tarboro, 7 p.m.

Northern Nash at Hunt, 6 p.m.

Fike at Southern Nash, 6 p.m.

Rocky Mount at Franklinton, 6 p.m.

Southern Wayne at Eastern Wayne, 6 p.m.

Northeastern at Hertford County, 6 p.m.

Perquimans at First Flight, 6 p.m.

Clinton at Goldsboro, 6:30 p.m.

John A. Holmes at Camden County, 7 p.m.

Rosewood at Hobbton, 7 p.m.

Manteo at Gates County, 7 p.m.

North Johnston at Beddingfield, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s game

D.H. Conley at New Bern, 6 p.m.

=====

Standings before Thursday’s games

Class 1-A

Albemarle Athletic

Team Conference W-L Overall W-L John A. Holmes 0-0 1-0 Perquimans 0-0 1-0 Washington County 0-0 0-0 Gates County 0-0 0-1 Manteo 0-0 0-1 Camden County 0-0 0-2

Atlantic 6

Team Conference W-L Overall W-L Bear Grass Charter 0-0 1-0 Cape Hatteras 0-0 0-0 Columbia 0-0 0-0 Mattamuskeet 0-0 0-0

Carolina

Team Conference W-L Overall W-L Princeton 0-0 2-0 Rosewood 0-0 2-0 North Duplin 0-0 1-1 Neuse Charter 0-0 0-0 Union 0-0 0-1 Hobbton 0-0 0-2 Lakewood 0-0 0-2

Coastal Plains

Team Conference W-L Overall W-L Riverside 1-0 2-0 Northside-Pinetown 0-0 2-0 Tarboro 0-0 1-0 Jones County 0-0 0-1 Pamlico County 0-0 0-1 Southside 0-0 0-1 South Creek 0-1 0-2

Tar Roanoke

Team Conference W-L Overall W-L North Edgecombe 0-0 1-0 KIPP Pride 0-0 0-0 Northampton County 0-0 0-0 Northwest Halifax 0-0 0-0 Rocky Mount Prep 0-0 0-0 Southeast Halifax 0-0 0-0 Weldon 0-0 0-0

Class 1-A/2-A

Coastal 8

Team Conference W-L Overall W-L East Carteret 1-0 1-0 Richlands 1-0 1-0 Croatan 1-0 1-1 Southwest Onslow 1-1 1-1 Lejeune 0-0 0-0 Heide Trask 0-1 0-1 Pender County 0-1 0-1 Dixon 0-1 0-2

Class 2-A

East Central

Team Conference W-L Overall W-L Clinton 0-0 2-0 Goldsboro 0-0 2-0 James Kenan 0-0 2-0 Midway 0-0 2-0 Spring Creek 0-0 2-0 Wallace-Rose Hill 0-0 1-1 East Duplin 0-0 0-2

Eastern Carolina

Team Conference W-L Overall W-L West Craven 2-0 2-0 Kinston 1-0 1-0 Washington 1-0 1-0 North Lenoir 1-1 1-1 Ayden-Grifton 0-1 1-1 Greene Central 0-1 1-1 South Lenoir 0-2 0-2

Eastern Plains

Team Conference W-L Overall W-L Beddingfield 0-0 0-2 Farmville Central 0-0 0-2 Nash Central 0-0 0-2 North Johnston 0-0 0-2 North Pitt 0-0 0-2 SouthWest Edgecombe 0-0 0-2

Northeastern Coastal

Team Conference W-L Overall W-L Currituck 0-0 2-0 First Flight 0-0 1-0 Bertie 0-0 0-0 Pasquotank County 0-0 0-0 Hertford County 0-0 0-1 Northeastern 0-0 0-2

Class 3-A

Big East

Team Conference W-L Overall W-L Franklinton 0-0 2-0 Hunt 0-0 2-0 Northern Nash 0-0 2-0 Fike 0-0 1-1 Rocky Mount 0-0 1-1 Southern Nash 0-0 0-2

Coastal

Team Conference W-L Overall W-L Havelock 0-0 2-0 Jacksonville 0-0 2-0 Swansboro 0-0 1-0 West Carteret 0-0 1-1 Northside 0-0 0-2 White Oak 0-0 0-2

Class 3-A/4-A

Eastern Carolina