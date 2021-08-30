Week 3: Touchdown Friday schedule

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — On top of monitoring high school football schedules this week for any potential COVID-19 rescheduled or cancellations, there’s also the Labor Day weekend and the threat for severe weather on Thursday.

Several schools in the Touchdown Friday viewing area have games scheduled for Thursday. There is a chance for severe weather Wednesday and Thursday due to the remnants of Hurricane Ida along with a cold front moving through the area.

On top of that, this is the Labor Day weekend and the unofficial end of the summer season. So schools will be anxious to get their games in this week or risk playing them on Monday.

Below is the latest high school football schedules, as of Monday evening. Games are subject to change without notice by schools, so be sure to call ahead for your favorite game.

Thursday

Wake Christian at John Paul II, 6

Edenton-Holmes at Rocky Mount, 6:30

Northside at Wallace-Rose Hill, 7

North Edgecombe at Tarboro, 7

Currituck County at Hickory, 7

C.B. Aycock at North Lenoir, 7

Lejeune at Lakewood, 7

Southeast Halifax at North Pitt, 7

Greene Central at Beddingfield, 7

James Kenan at Eastern Wayne, 7

Friday

Riverside at Northside, ppd. COVID-19

Washington at South Central, ppd. COVID-19

Harrells Christian Academy at Pamlico County, ppd COVID-19

Parrott Academy at Halifax Academy, 6

New Bern at West Craven, 7

Farmville Central at West Carteret, 7

Hertford County at Bertie County, 7

Croatan at East Carteret, 7

Kinston at Ayden-Grifton, 7

Bethel Christian Academy at Columbia, 7

Perquimans at Pasquotank County, 7

Manteo at Gates County, 7

Southside at South Creek, 7

East Duplin at Richlands, 7

Topsail at Dixon, 7

SouthWest Edgecombe at Hunt, 7

Southwest Onslow at White Oak, 7

Bear Grass Charter at Spring Creek, 7

South Lenoir at Midway, 7

Northampton County at Washington County, 7

Mattamuskeet at Faith Christian, 7

Jones Senior at North Duplin, 7

Swansboro at North Brunswick, 7

J.H. Rose at Northeastern, 7:30

D.H. Conley at Cleveland, 7:30