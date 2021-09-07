Week 4 high school football schedule

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — We’re through three weeks of the high school football shedule and it’s beginning to look a lot like spring.

True, it will be fall in a couple of weeks. Whe we mean spring, we refer to the number of make-up games and ones moved from the traditional Friday night. This week, currently, we have three games not being played on Friday.

Dixon will go to Trask on Saturday instead of Friday

Swansboro at Farmville Central has been moved to Monday

With South Central out of COVID-19 protocol later this week, Washington and South Central are scheduled to make up their game on Sept. 14.

North Duplin will play Friday at Lejeune but no fans will be allowed on the Camp Lejeune base for security reasons.

Below is the latest high school football schedule for Week 4, per school input from MaxPreps. Games are subject to change without notice due to COVID-19, weather and other factors. Be sure to call ahead to make sure the game is still scheduled.

September 10

Washington at Northampton County, 6:30

Manteo at White Oak, 7

West Craven at Havelock, 7

James Kenan at Ayden-Grifton, 7

Maury, Va. at New Bern, 7

North Duplin at Lejeune, 7 (no fans allowed for security reasons)

Northern Nash at D.H. Conley 7

Lawrence Academy at Bethel Christian, 7

Columbia at Northeast Academy, 7

East Duplin at Croatan, 7

Southeast Halifax at Washington County, 7

First Flight at Bertie, 7

Rocky Mount Prep at Perquimans, 7

Parrott Academy at Cary Christian, 7

South Creek at Northside-Pinetown, 7

Tarboro at SouthWest Edgecombe, 7

Southside at Riverside, 7

Southern Wayne at North Lenoir, 7

Eastern Wayne at Greene Central, 7

Southwest Onslow at J.H. Rose, 7

Bear Grass Charter at Northwest Halifax, 7

West Carteret at Jacksonville, 7

Pamlico County at Kinston, 7

Richlands at South Lenoir, 7

Lake Taylor, Va. at Currituck, 7

Norview, Va. at Edenton, 7

Jones County at Camden County, 7

Clinton at Northside-Jacksonville, 7:30

Wallace-Rose Hill at Pender County, 7:30

Beddingfield at Ayden-Grifton, ppd. COVID-19

September 11

Dixon at Trask, 1 p.m.

September 13

Swansboro at Farmville Central, 6:30

September 14

Washington at South Central, 7