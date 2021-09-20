Week 6 high school football schedule
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — We’re into the second half of the high school football season. The first half was filled with games rescheduled, primarily due to COVID-19. Let’s see how Week 6 goes.
Already, there have been some changes to the overall schedule:
- Bear Grass Charter is still in quarantine and won’t play again until Oct. 1 at home against Chatham County. No make-up date has been announced for the Jones Senior game postponed due to COVID-19.
- Farmville Central’s game with Ayden-Grifton has been moved to Oct. 5 due to COVID-19 with the Chargers. Riverside’s game with Washington County will not be played due to COVID-19. So Farmville will travel to Riverside this Friday for a 7 p.m. game.
- With Rosewood still under coronavirus protocols, Southside will now host Swansboro on Friday.
Below is the latest schedule. It is subject to change due to COVID-19 and the chance for rainy weather later this week. Be sure to call ahead to your school to make sure they are playing.
Friday
(all games at 7 unless indicated)
Croatan at East Carteret
Richlands at Midway
Manteo at First Flight
J.H. Rose at South Central
Farmville Central at Riverside
Northeast Academy at Bethel Academy
Parrott Academy at Rocky Mount Academy
South Creek at Perquimans
Rosewood at Southside
Greene Central at SouthWest Edgecombe
Havelock at Southern Durham
Columbia at Hobgood Charter
John A. Holmes at Northeastern
Kinston at East Duplin
North Johnston at North Pitt
New Bern at Jacksonville
West Craven at Washington
D.H. Conley at Northside-Jacksonville
South Lenoir at Wallace-Rose Hill
Southwest Onslow at North Lenoir
East Columbus at Jones Senior
Cary Christian at John Paul II Catholic
Pasquotank County at Hertford County
Wayne Christian at Pungo Christian, 4
South Columbus at James Kenan, 7:30
Camden County at Currituck County, 7:30
Bertie County at Tarboro, 7:30
Farmville Central at Ayden-Grifton, ppd. Oct. 5
Washington County at Riverside, ppd. COVID-19