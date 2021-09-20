Week 6 high school football schedule

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — We’re into the second half of the high school football season. The first half was filled with games rescheduled, primarily due to COVID-19. Let’s see how Week 6 goes.

Already, there have been some changes to the overall schedule:

Bear Grass Charter is still in quarantine and won’t play again until Oct. 1 at home against Chatham County. No make-up date has been announced for the Jones Senior game postponed due to COVID-19.

Farmville Central’s game with Ayden-Grifton has been moved to Oct. 5 due to COVID-19 with the Chargers. Riverside’s game with Washington County will not be played due to COVID-19. So Farmville will travel to Riverside this Friday for a 7 p.m. game.

With Rosewood still under coronavirus protocols, Southside will now host Swansboro on Friday.

Below is the latest schedule. It is subject to change due to COVID-19 and the chance for rainy weather later this week. Be sure to call ahead to your school to make sure they are playing.

Friday

(all games at 7 unless indicated)

Croatan at East Carteret

Richlands at Midway

Manteo at First Flight

J.H. Rose at South Central

Farmville Central at Riverside

Northeast Academy at Bethel Academy

Parrott Academy at Rocky Mount Academy

South Creek at Perquimans

Rosewood at Southside

Greene Central at SouthWest Edgecombe

Havelock at Southern Durham

Columbia at Hobgood Charter

John A. Holmes at Northeastern

Kinston at East Duplin

North Johnston at North Pitt

New Bern at Jacksonville

West Craven at Washington

D.H. Conley at Northside-Jacksonville

South Lenoir at Wallace-Rose Hill

Southwest Onslow at North Lenoir

East Columbus at Jones Senior

Cary Christian at John Paul II Catholic

Pasquotank County at Hertford County

Wayne Christian at Pungo Christian, 4

South Columbus at James Kenan, 7:30

Camden County at Currituck County, 7:30

Bertie County at Tarboro, 7:30

Farmville Central at Ayden-Grifton, ppd. Oct. 5

Washington County at Riverside, ppd. COVID-19