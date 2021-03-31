Week 6 high school football schedule

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — With Good Friday and Easter coming up, many high schools across the state are rescheduling their football games from Friday to Thursday.

For now, at least.

With the weather possibly impacting Thursday’s schedule, there’s always the possibility of changes. Plus, there’s still COVID-19 out there to worry about. Northern Nash’s game with Fike has already been impacted due to coronavirus cases at Northern Nash. The regular-season finale on April 9 with Rocky Mount is also up in the air.

As always, if you see any schedule changes, tweet us or email Jason O. Boyd (jboyd@wnct.com).

Wednesday’s game

Southern Wayne at New Bern, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday’s games

J.H. Rose at South Central, 6 p.m.

Jacksonville at White Oak, 6 p.m.

Beddingfield at Farmville Central, 6 p.m.

North Johnston at SouthWest Edgecombe, 6 p.m.

North Pitt at Nash Central, 6 p.m.

Northampton at Hertford County, 6 p.m.

Goldsboro at Terry Sanford, 6 p.m.

Dixon at Richlands, 6:30 p.m.

Southwest Onlsow at Trask, 6:30 p.m.

Spring Creek at East Duplin, 6:30 p.m.

Croatan at Pender County, 6:30 p.m.

Ayden-Grifton at Kinston, 6:30 p.m.

North Lenoir at South Lenoir, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Greene Central, 6:30 p.m.

North Edgecombe at East Carteret, 6:30 p.m.

Northeastern at C.B. Aycock, 6:30 p.m.

North Duplin at Rosewood, 7 p.m.

James Kenan at Clinton, 7 p.m.

Perquimans at Camden County, 7 p.m.

John A. Holmes at Manteo, 7 p.m.

Southside at Riverside, 7 p.m.

Tarboro at South Creek, 7 p.m.

Northern Nash at Fike, canceled due to COVID-19

Friday’s games

Hunt at Franklinton, 6 p.m.

Swansboro at Havelock, 6:30 p.m.

Northside-Jacksonville at West Carteret, 7 p.m.

Lakewood at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Midway at Wallace-Rose Hill, 7 p.m.

Northside-Pinetown at Pamlico County, 7 p.m.

Mattamuskeet at South Robeson, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s games

Rocky Mount at Southern Nash, 1 p.m.

Bear Grass Charter at Pine Lake Prepatory, 1 p.m.

Monday’s games

Eastern Wayne at DH Conley, 6 p.m.

Camden County at Currituck, 6 p.m.

Hertford County at Riverside, 6 p.m.

North Lenoir at West Craven, 6:30 p.m.

East Carteret at Trask, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Wayne at New Bern, 6:30 p.m.

First Flight at Manteo, 7 p.m.