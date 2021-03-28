Week 6: High school football standings
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Here are the high school football standings through Week 5 of the regular season, going into Week 6.
=====
Standings after Saturday’s games
Class 1-A
Albemarle Athletic
|Team
|Conference W-L
|Overall W-L
|John A. Holmes
|1-0
|3-0
|Perquimans
|1-0
|3-0
|Manteo
|2-1
|2-2
|Gates County
|0-1
|0-2
|Camden County
|0-2
|0-5
|Washington County*
|0-0
|0-0
Atlantic 6
|Team
|Conference W-L
|Overall W-L
|Bear Grass Charter
|0-0
|2-0
|Cape Hatteras*
|0-0
|0-0
|Columbia*
|0-0
|0-0
|Mattamuskeet*
|0-0
|0-0
Carolina
|Team
|Conference W-L
|Overall W-L
|Princeton
|3-0
|5-0
|Rosewood
|3-0
|5-0
|North Duplin
|2-1
|3-2
|Lakewood
|1-2
|1-4
|Union
|0-3
|0-4
|Hobbton
|0-3
|0-5
|Neuse Charter*
|0-0
|0-0
Coastal Plains
|Team
|Conference W-L
|Overall W-L
|Tarboro
|3-0
|4-0
|Pamlico County
|2-0
|3-1
|Northside
|2-1
|4-1
|Riverside
|1-3
|2-3
|Jones County
|0-0
|0-1
|Southside
|0-2
|1-3
|South Creek
|0-2
|0-3
Tar Roanoke
|Team
|Conference W-L
|Overall W-L
|KIPP Pride
|2-0
|2-0
|Northampton County
|1-0
|1-2
|North Edgecombe
|0-1
|2-2
|Northwest Halifax
|0-1
|0-1
|Rocky Mount Prep
|0-1
|0-1
|Southeast Halifax*
|0-0
|0-0
|Weldon*
|0-0
|0-0
Class 1-A/2-A
Coastal 8
|Team
|Conference W-L
|Overall W-L
|Croatan
|4-0
|4-1
|East Carteret
|3-1
|3-1
|Southwest Onslow
|3-1
|3-1
|Richlands
|2-2
|2-2
|Pender County
|1-3
|1-3
|Trask
|0-3
|0-3
|Dixon
|0-3
|0-4
|Lejeune*
|0-0
|0-0
Class 2-A
East Central
|Team
|Conference W-L
|Overall W-L
|Clinton
|3-0
|5-0
|Midway
|2-1
|4-1
|Wallace-Rose Hill
|2-1
|3-2
|James Kenan
|1-2
|3-2
|East Duplin
|1-2
|1-4
|Spring Creek
|0-1
|2-2
|Goldsboro
|0-3
|2-3
Eastern Carolina
|Team
|Conference W-L
|Overall W-L
|Kinston
|4-0
|4-0
|Washington
|3-0
|3-1
|West Craven
|2-1
|2-1
|Ayden-Grifton
|2-2
|3-2
|North Lenoir
|1-2
|2-2
|South Lenoir
|1-4
|1-4
|Greene Central
|0-4
|1-3
Eastern Plains
|Team
|Conference W-L
|Overall W-L
|Beddingfield
|3-0
|3-2
|SouthWest Edgecombe
|3-0
|3-2
|Farmville Central
|1-2
|1-4
|Nash Central
|1-2
|1-4
|North Pitt
|1-2
|1-4
|North Johnston
|0-3
|0-5
Northeastern Coastal
|Team
|Conference W-L
|Overall W-L
|Northeastern
|3-0
|3-2
|Hertford County
|2-1
|2-2
|Currituck
|0-2
|2-2
|First Flight
|0-2
|1-3
|Bertie*
|0-0
|0-0
|Pasquotank County*
|0-0
|0-0
Class 3-A
Big East
|Team
|Conference W-L
|Overall W-L
|Rocky Mount
|3-0
|4-1
|Northern Nash
|2-1
|4-1
|Southern Nash
|2-1
|2-3
|Franklinton
|1-2
|3-2
|Hunt
|1-2
|3-2
|Fike
|0-3
|1-4
Coastal
|Team
|Conference W-L
|Overall W-L
|Havelock
|3-0
|5-0
|Jacksonville
|2-1
|4-1
|West Carteret
|2-1
|3-2
|Swansboro
|1-2
|2-2
|Northside
|1-2
|1-4
|White Oak
|0-3
|0-5
Class 3-A/4-A
Eastern Carolina
|Team
|Conference W-L
|Overall W-L
|J.H. Rose
|4-0
|5-0
|New Bern
|3-1
|3-1
|South Central
|3-1
|3-1
|D.H. Conley
|2-2
|3-2
|Eastern Wayne
|1-2
|1-3
|C.B. Aycock
|1-4
|1-4
|Southern Wayne
|0-4
|0-4
=====