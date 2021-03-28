Week 6: High school football standings

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Here are the high school football standings through Week 5 of the regular season, going into Week 6.

=====

Standings after Saturday’s games

Class 1-A

Albemarle Athletic

TeamConference W-LOverall W-L
John A. Holmes1-03-0
Perquimans1-03-0
Manteo2-12-2
Gates County0-10-2
Camden County0-20-5
Washington County*0-00-0
* – Not fielding a team

Atlantic 6

TeamConference W-LOverall W-L
Bear Grass Charter0-02-0
Cape Hatteras*0-00-0
Columbia*0-00-0
Mattamuskeet*0-00-0
* – Not fielding a team

Carolina

TeamConference W-LOverall W-L
Princeton3-05-0
Rosewood3-05-0
North Duplin2-13-2
Lakewood1-21-4
Union0-30-4
Hobbton0-30-5
Neuse Charter*0-00-0
* – Not fielding a team

Coastal Plains

TeamConference W-LOverall W-L
Tarboro3-04-0
Pamlico County2-03-1
Northside2-14-1
Riverside1-32-3
Jones County0-00-1
Southside0-21-3
South Creek0-20-3

Tar Roanoke

TeamConference W-LOverall W-L
KIPP Pride2-02-0
Northampton County1-01-2
North Edgecombe0-12-2
Northwest Halifax0-10-1
Rocky Mount Prep0-10-1
Southeast Halifax*0-00-0
Weldon*0-00-0
* – Not fielding a team

Class 1-A/2-A

Coastal 8

TeamConference W-LOverall W-L
Croatan4-04-1
East Carteret3-13-1
Southwest Onslow3-13-1
Richlands2-22-2
Pender County1-31-3
Trask0-30-3
Dixon0-30-4
Lejeune*0-00-0
* – Not fielding a team

Class 2-A

East Central

TeamConference W-LOverall W-L
Clinton3-05-0
Midway2-14-1
Wallace-Rose Hill2-13-2
James Kenan1-23-2
East Duplin1-21-4
Spring Creek0-12-2
Goldsboro0-32-3

Eastern Carolina

TeamConference W-LOverall W-L
Kinston4-04-0
Washington3-03-1
West Craven2-12-1
Ayden-Grifton2-23-2
North Lenoir1-22-2
South Lenoir1-41-4
Greene Central0-41-3

Eastern Plains

TeamConference W-LOverall W-L
Beddingfield3-03-2
SouthWest Edgecombe3-03-2
Farmville Central1-21-4
Nash Central1-21-4
North Pitt1-21-4
North Johnston0-30-5

Northeastern Coastal

TeamConference W-LOverall W-L
Northeastern3-03-2
Hertford County2-12-2
Currituck0-22-2
First Flight0-21-3
Bertie*0-00-0
Pasquotank County*0-00-0
* – Not fielding a team

Class 3-A

Big East

TeamConference W-LOverall W-L
Rocky Mount3-04-1
Northern Nash2-14-1
Southern Nash2-12-3
Franklinton1-23-2
Hunt1-23-2
Fike0-31-4

Coastal

TeamConference W-LOverall W-L
Havelock3-05-0
Jacksonville2-14-1
West Carteret2-13-2
Swansboro1-22-2
Northside1-21-4
White Oak0-30-5

Class 3-A/4-A

Eastern Carolina

TeamConference W-LOverall W-L
J.H. Rose4-05-0
New Bern3-13-1
South Central3-13-1
D.H. Conley2-23-2
Eastern Wayne1-21-3
C.B. Aycock1-41-4
Southern Wayne0-40-4

=====

