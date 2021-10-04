Week 8 high school football schedule: Rain could play havoc on games

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — We’re deep into conference play and (knock on wood), we haven’t had to deal with games being postponed due to COVID-19 … just makeup games.

Of course, now we have to deal with the threat of rain.

Meteorologist Jerry Jackson says there’s at least a 40% chance of rain Wednesday through Sunday. So we may see rain, we may not. It could rain here but not over here. We’ll definitely have to keep our eyes open and see what happens.

For now, here’s the Week 8 schedule with one game from Week 7 included. As always, call ahead to make sure your school is still playing and that the schedule hasn’t changed due to the weather or COVID-19.

Games are at 7 p.m. unless indicated otherwise

Week 7

Monday

Bertie County at South Creek

Week 8

Tuesday

Washington at Northampton County, 6:30 pm

Farmville Central at Ayden-Grifton, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday

Faith Christian at John Paul II Catholic

Friday

Ayden-Grifton at North Pitt

Bethel Christian Academy at Halifax Academy, 6

Dixon at Swansboro

Currituck County at John A. Holmes

East Duplin at North Lenoir

Northeastern at Camden County

Gates County at Bertie County

White Oak at West Carteret

Bear Grass Charter at Lake Norman Charter

Perquimans at Washington County

Northside-Pinetown at Southside

Pasquotank County at Manteo

Farmville Central at West Craven

Jacksonville at Havelock

Pungo Christian at Community Christian

Tarboro at South Creek

J.H. Rose at D.H. Conley

Jones Senior at East Carteret

James Kenan at Kinston

Washington at Greene Central

North Duplin at Lakewood

Southwest Onslow at South Lenoir

Richlands at Croatan

Northside-Jacksonville at New Bern

Lejeune at Pamlico County

Wallace-Rose Hill at Rosewood

First Flight at Hertford County, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday

West Craven at Ayden-Grifton

Washington County at Riverside