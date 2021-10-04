Week 8 high school football schedule: Rain could play havoc on games
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — We’re deep into conference play and (knock on wood), we haven’t had to deal with games being postponed due to COVID-19 … just makeup games.
Of course, now we have to deal with the threat of rain.
Meteorologist Jerry Jackson says there’s at least a 40% chance of rain Wednesday through Sunday. So we may see rain, we may not. It could rain here but not over here. We’ll definitely have to keep our eyes open and see what happens.
For now, here’s the Week 8 schedule with one game from Week 7 included. As always, call ahead to make sure your school is still playing and that the schedule hasn’t changed due to the weather or COVID-19.
Games are at 7 p.m. unless indicated otherwise
Week 7
Monday
Bertie County at South Creek
Week 8
Tuesday
Washington at Northampton County, 6:30 pm
Farmville Central at Ayden-Grifton, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday
Faith Christian at John Paul II Catholic
Friday
Ayden-Grifton at North Pitt
Bethel Christian Academy at Halifax Academy, 6
Dixon at Swansboro
Currituck County at John A. Holmes
East Duplin at North Lenoir
Northeastern at Camden County
Gates County at Bertie County
White Oak at West Carteret
Bear Grass Charter at Lake Norman Charter
Perquimans at Washington County
Northside-Pinetown at Southside
Pasquotank County at Manteo
Farmville Central at West Craven
Jacksonville at Havelock
Pungo Christian at Community Christian
Tarboro at South Creek
J.H. Rose at D.H. Conley
Jones Senior at East Carteret
James Kenan at Kinston
Washington at Greene Central
North Duplin at Lakewood
Southwest Onslow at South Lenoir
Richlands at Croatan
Northside-Jacksonville at New Bern
Lejeune at Pamlico County
Wallace-Rose Hill at Rosewood
First Flight at Hertford County, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday
West Craven at Ayden-Grifton
Washington County at Riverside