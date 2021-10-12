Week 9 high school football schedule
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — We are officially into Week 9 of the high school football season after two Week 8 games scheduled for Tuesday were postponed.
We have some intriguing contests coming up on Friday, as long as there are no disruptions. Among them are New Bern at J.H. Rose and D.H. Conley at Jacksonville in Big Carolina 3-A/4-A play. Washington at North Pitt is a battle of two of the top teams in the Eastern Plains 2-A while Kinston’s home game with Wallace-Rose Hill features two of the top teams (East Duplin being the other) in East Central 2-A play.
Here is the Week 9 schedule below.
Week 8
Tuesday
West Craven at Ayden-Grifton, postponed
Washington County at Riverside, canceled (no word of makeup date)
Week 9
Friday
Ayden-Grifton at SouthWest Edgecombe
West Carteret at Richlands
D.H. Conley at Jacksonville
Pamlico County at East Carteret
North Duplin at Bear Grass Charter
Southside at Lejeune
Pungo Christian at Northeast Academy
South Creek at John Paul II Catholic
Riverside at Tarboro
Greene Central at West Craven
Havelock at South Central
Pasquotank County at Currituck County
White Oak at Dixon
John A. Holmes at First Flight
Washington County at Gates County
Bertie at Perquimans
Wallace-Rose Hill at Kinston
North Lenoir at James Kenan
Washington at North Pitt
Northside-Pinetown at Jones Senior
New Bern at J.H. Rose
Croatan at Swansboro
South Lenoir at East Duplin
Hertford County at Camden County, 7:30