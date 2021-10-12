Week 9 high school football schedule

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — We are officially into Week 9 of the high school football season after two Week 8 games scheduled for Tuesday were postponed.

Tonight’s game vs. West Craven has been cancelled. @AGHSathletics — AydenGriftonFootball (@AGHSFootball) October 12, 2021

We have some intriguing contests coming up on Friday, as long as there are no disruptions. Among them are New Bern at J.H. Rose and D.H. Conley at Jacksonville in Big Carolina 3-A/4-A play. Washington at North Pitt is a battle of two of the top teams in the Eastern Plains 2-A while Kinston’s home game with Wallace-Rose Hill features two of the top teams (East Duplin being the other) in East Central 2-A play.

Here is the Week 9 schedule below.

Week 8

Tuesday

West Craven at Ayden-Grifton, postponed

Washington County at Riverside, canceled (no word of makeup date)

Week 9

Friday

Ayden-Grifton at SouthWest Edgecombe

West Carteret at Richlands

D.H. Conley at Jacksonville

Pamlico County at East Carteret

North Duplin at Bear Grass Charter

Southside at Lejeune

Pungo Christian at Northeast Academy

South Creek at John Paul II Catholic

Riverside at Tarboro

Greene Central at West Craven

Havelock at South Central

Pasquotank County at Currituck County

White Oak at Dixon

John A. Holmes at First Flight

Washington County at Gates County

Bertie at Perquimans

Wallace-Rose Hill at Kinston

North Lenoir at James Kenan

Washington at North Pitt

Northside-Pinetown at Jones Senior

New Bern at J.H. Rose

Croatan at Swansboro

South Lenoir at East Duplin

Hertford County at Camden County, 7:30