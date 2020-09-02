Town of Morehead City, Big Rock, and Marlins announce Fall League

Morehead City, N.C. — The Morehead City Marlins, the reigning back-to-back Coastal Plain League champions, along with the Town of Morehead City and the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament are thrilled to announce the return of baseball to Big Rock Stadium this fall.

For the first time ever, Big Rock Stadium will host the Big Rock fall high school baseball league for players from Carteret County and the surrounding areas. The four-team league will begin play on Monday, September 21st, with games taking place at 6 and 8 PM every Monday and Wednesday. Each team will play a 12-game regular season schedule. The regular season will last six weeks and will end on Wednesday, October 28th. A championship week following the regular season is currently in the works.

There will be a roster max of 15 players per team, and a tryout and draft process will take place to ensure competitive balance. Registered umpires will be provided. TRYOUTS AND TEAM DRAFT WILL BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 9TH (TIME TBA).

“We are thrilled to be able to host a high school fall league at the stadium,” Marlins owner Buddy Bengel said. “Because of COVID, these kids have not had a chance to play baseball in a while and we hope that this will provide them with an opportunity to work on their skills and get ready for spring baseball.”

“The Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department is proud to partner with the Morehead City Marlins and local high school baseball coaches and players for the opportunity to have a fall baseball league,” said Morehead City Parks and Rec Director Jerry Riggs.

Interested players should visit www.mhcmarlins.com to sign up. There will be a $150 fee per player to cover costs. DEADLINE TO SIGN UP IS WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 9TH. There will be no admission fee for the games, however, the Marlins are working on steaming games live on their social media pages. The Marlins also ask all fans to adhere to all state and local COVID guidelines regarding social distancing.

The Morehead City Marlins, the Town of Morehead City, and the Big Rock tournament look forward to welcoming local high school baseball players to Big Rock Stadium this fall.