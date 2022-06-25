GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Truist completed its comeback in the best-of-3 Greenville Little League City Championship in a big way Saturday.

Truist, the Tar Heel champions, scored 12 runs in the first inning and won 12-1 over North State champion Ross Orthodontics on Saturday. It was the first City Championship for Truist (26-2) since 2015.

Ross finished 16-12 after winning the first game of the series on Thursday.

The deciding third game was needed Saturday after a 9-2 win by Truist on Friday, which tied the series at 1-1.

Truist sent 16 batters to the plate in the decisive first inning. Ryder Anderson’s grand slam made it 12-0.

Carter York picked up the win, giving up an unearned run on one hit with a walk, one hit batter and seven strikeouts over four innings.

Graham Albritton scored Ross’ only hit and run. He hit a one-out single to right-center and later scored on an errant throw to third base after a passed ball.