Two ECU football players suspended indefinitely after arrest

GREENVILLE, N.C. (ECU Sports Information) — Two East Carolina Football players have been suspended indefinitely following their arrests Saturday.

The decision was made today after Coach Huston and ECU Athletics officials were made aware of the situation.

Charges were filed against sophomore linebacker Delvontae Harris and freshman cornerback Juan Powell by the Greenville Police Department.

According to Greenville Police, both were arrested for breaking and entering a motor vehicle. Both were given a $15,000 bond.

Police responded to the area of E. 8th Street and Forbes Street for the report of two men pulling on car door handles and breaking into cars.

When PD arrived in the area, officers encountered two males matching the description of the suspects.

After a witness positively identified them as the people who had been pulling on door handles, the suspects admitted to breaking into at least one car. 18-year-old Juan Powell and 20-year-old Delvontae Harris were both subsequently charged with Felony Breaking and Entering of a Motor Vehicle.

Nothing had been reported stolen from the vehicles.

Meetings were held with both players, conducted by Coach Houston.