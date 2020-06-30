UBE raffling off “phat scooter” to benefit HV3 Foundation

GREENVILLE (WNCT) – University Book Exchange is raffling off a golf scooter to benefit the HV3 Foundation.

The foundation is the brainchild of former ECU golfer Harold Varner III, who is currently on the PGA tour.

Raffle tickets are available at UBE for $10 apiece. One hundred percent of the proceeds go to the HVIII Foundation.

Varner’s vision for the HV3 Foundation is to bring awareness to the rising cost of entry and access in sports. The foundation aims to provide financial assistance for equipment, after school programs, instruction, camps, and various other avenues where an athlete can cultivate his/her passion for golf.