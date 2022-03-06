IRVING, TX – UCF secured its first regular-season conference championship and tournament top seed since 2005 to highlight the field for the 2022 Air Force Reserve American Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Championship. The Knights and the 10 other members of The American will take the court to decide this season’s American tournament champion from March 7-10 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.



The team that wins the 2022 American Women’s Basketball Championship will receive the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship. Teams in the American tournament are seeded based on winning percentage from regular-season conference games, with the top-five seeds in the 2022 tournament bracket receiving first-round byes.



The latest tournament information can be found at Championship Central throughout the week by visiting www.TheAmerican.org/wbb. Tickets are on sale for the championship through Ticketmaster.



No. 1 UCF (22-3, 14-1 American) won its first conference regular-season title since claiming the Atlantic Sun’s top seed in 2005. The Knights enter the tournament winners of 10 consecutive games and will face either No. 8 Tulsa or No. 9 Wichita State on Tuesday, March 8 at 1 p.m. ET/Noon CT in the first quarterfinal game on ESPN+.



No. 2 South Florida (22-7, 12-3 American) secured a top-three seed in The American Women’s Basketball Championship for the seventh time in program history and is the tournament’s defending champion. The Bulls will face the winner of No. 7 Memphis and No. 10 East Carolina on Tuesday, March 8 at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT in the third quarterfinal game on ESPN+.



No. 3 Tulane (20-8, 11-5 American) notched a top-three seed in the conference tournament for the first time as a member of The American, marking the highest league regular-season finish for the Green Wave since a third-place showing in Conference USA in 2012-13. Tulane will take on either No. 6 Houston or No. 11 Cincinnati on Tuesday, March 8 at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT in the fourth and final quarterfinal game on ESPN+.



No. 4 Temple (13-14, 8-8 American) checked in fourth in the regular-season standings, its second straight season with a first-round bye. The Owls are set to face No. 5 SMU for the third straight time on Tuesday, March 8 at 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT in the second quarterfinal game on ESPN+.



No. 5 SMU (13-13, 7-7 American) returned to the American tournament bracket after a one-year absence due to COVID-19, equaling the program’s highest seed as a member of the conference (2014). The Mustangs await No. 4 Temple in a rubber match on Tuesday, March 8 at 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT in the second quarterfinal game on ESPN+.



No. 6 Houston (14-14, 7-9 American) checked in sixth in the regular-season standings after dropping its final game of the regular season at South Florida. The Cougars will take on No. 11 Cincinnati on Monday, March 7 at 6 p.m. ET/5 p.m. CT in the third and final opening round game on ESPN+.



No. 7 Memphis (15-11, 6-9 American) locked in the seventh seed with a win in its season finale against East Carolina. The Tigers kick off the tournament in a rematch against No. 10 ECU on Monday, March 7 at 4 p.m. ET/3 p.m. CT on ESPN+ in the second game of the first round.



No. 8 Tulsa (15-9, 5-8 American) grabbed the tournament eighth seed for the second straight year. The Golden Hurricane is set to face off with No. 9 Wichita State on Monday, March 7 at 2 p.m. ET/1 p.m. CT on ESPN+ in the tournament’s opening game.



No. 9 Wichita State (14-15, 5-11 American) settled into the ninth seed with a thrilling overtime win against Tulane to close the regular season. The Shockers kick off the tournament against No. 8 Tulsa on Monday, March 7 at 2 p.m. ET/1 p.m. CT in the tournament’s opening game on ESPN+.



No. 10 East Carolina (11-17, 4-11 American) fell to the 10th seed with a narrow loss on the final night of play at Memphis. The Pirates begin the tournament with a rematch against No. 7 Memphis on Monday, March 7 at 4 p.m. ET/3 p.m. CT in the second opening round game on ESPN+.



No. 11 Cincinnati (11-16, 4-11 American) rounded out the field as the 11th seed after being idle during the final week of the regular season. The Bearcats will collide with No. 6 Houston on Monday, March 7 at 6 p.m. ET/5 p.m. CT in the third and final opening round game on ESPN+.



2022 Air Force Reserve American Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Championship

March 7-10, 2022

Dickies Arena

Fort Worth, Texas



First Round – Monday, March 7

No. 9 Wichita State vs. No. 8 Tulsa – 2 p.m. ET/1 p.m. CT (ESPN+)

No. 10 East Carolina vs. No. 7 Memphis – 4 p.m. ET/3 p.m. CT (ESPN+)

No. 11 Cincinnati vs. No. 6 Houston – 6 p.m. ET/5 p.m. CT (ESPN+)

Quarterfinals – Tuesday, March 8

8/9 winner vs. No. 1 UCF – 1 p.m. ET/Noon CT (ESPN+)

No. 5 SMU vs. No. 4 Temple – 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT (ESPN+)

7/10 winner vs. No. 2 South Florida – 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT (ESPN+)

6/11 winner vs. No. 3 Tulane – 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT (ESPN+)

Semifinals – Wednesday, March 9

Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner – 5 p.m. ET/4 p.m. CT (ESPN+)

Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner – 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT (ESPN+)

Final – Thursday, March 10

Semifinal winners – 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT (ESPNU)