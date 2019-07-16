UCF picked to win 2019 American football championship

NEWPORT, R.I. – The UCF Knights, who have won 25 of their last 26 games, have been selected as the favorite to win the 2019 American Athletic Conference Championship in the conference’s preseason media poll.

UCF received 12 of a possible 30 votes to win the league title, while the Knights were listed first on 19 ballots in the East Division race.

Memphis was the media’s choice in the West Division as the Tigers received 15 first-place votes and 165 points to edge Houston in a close vote.

Cincinnati was projected as the overall conference champion on eight ballots, while Memphis received six votes for the league title, while Houston was the choice on four ballots.

UCF finished the regular season unbeaten for the second straight season in 2018 as the Knights went on to capture their fourth American Athletic Conference championship and advance to the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl. The Knights return 39 letterwinners and 13 starters from last year’s team, which went 12-1 and finished the year ranked No. 11 in the Associated Press poll.

Memphis was named as the favorite in the West Division for the third straight year as the Tigers claimed 15 of the 30 first-place votes for 165 points. Mike Norvell’s Tigers have 16 returning starters from last year’s team which won the West Division title by taking its last four conference games.

The American Athletic Conference welcomes three new head coaches to the sidelines in 2019. Mike Houston, the former James Madison coach, takes over at ECU; Dana Holgorsen, formerly of West Virginia, is the new man at Houston; and former Northern Illinois coach Rod Carey will man the sidelines at Temple.

The fourth American Athletic Conference Football Championship will be played Saturday, Dec. 7, at the home site of the division champion with the best conference record.

Preseason Poll Notes

The favorite in the American Athletic Conference preseason media poll has ended up winning the conference title twice in the league’s first six seasons:

Year Favorite Conference Finish Champion

2013 Louisville 2nd UCF

2014 Cincinnati t-1st UCF, Cincinnati, Memphis

2015 Cincinnati t-3rd East Houston

2016 Houston t-3rd West Temple

2017 USF t-2nd East UCF

2018 UCF 1st East UCF



