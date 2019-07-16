UCF picked to win 2019 American football championship

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
1200px-American_Athletic_Conference_logo.svg_1526923273849.png

NEWPORT, R.I. –  The UCF Knights, who have won 25 of their last 26 games, have been selected as the favorite to win the 2019 American Athletic Conference Championship in the conference’s preseason media poll.

UCF received 12 of a possible 30 votes to win the league title, while the Knights were listed first on 19 ballots in the East Division race.

Memphis was the media’s choice in the West Division as the Tigers received 15 first-place votes and 165 points to edge Houston in a close vote.

Cincinnati was projected as the overall conference champion on eight ballots, while Memphis received six votes for the league title, while Houston was the choice on four ballots.

UCF finished the regular season unbeaten for the second straight season in 2018 as the Knights went on to capture their fourth American Athletic Conference championship and advance to the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl. The Knights return 39 letterwinners and 13 starters from last year’s team, which went 12-1 and finished the year ranked No. 11 in the Associated Press poll.

Memphis was named as the favorite in the West Division for the third straight year as the Tigers claimed 15 of the 30 first-place votes for 165 points. Mike Norvell’s Tigers have 16 returning starters from last year’s team which won the West Division title by taking its last four conference games.

The American Athletic Conference welcomes three new head coaches to the sidelines in 2019. Mike Houston, the former James Madison coach, takes over at ECU; Dana Holgorsen, formerly of West Virginia, is the new man at Houston; and former Northern Illinois coach Rod Carey will man the sidelines at Temple.

The fourth American Athletic Conference Football Championship will be played Saturday, Dec. 7, at the home site of the division champion with the best conference record.

Preseason Poll Notes

The favorite in the American Athletic Conference preseason media poll has ended up winning the conference title twice in the league’s first six seasons:

     Year      Favorite        Conference Finish     Champion

     2013     Louisville      2nd                               UCF

     2014     Cincinnati     t-1st                             UCF, Cincinnati, Memphis

     2015     Cincinnati     t-3rd East                    Houston

     2016     Houston        t-3rd West                   Temple

     2017     USF                t-2nd East                   UCF

     2018     UCF                1st East                       UCF

All-Time Preseason Media Polls

2018

American Championship

       Team                   Points

       UCF                           19

       Memphis                  7

       USF                            3

       Houston                    1

East Division

       Team                   Points

1.     USF (25)                  175

2.    USF (5)                    140

3.    Temple                   132

4.    Cincinnati                91

5.    UConn                      51

6.    ECU                           41

West Division

       Team                   Points

1.     Memphis (23)        171

2.    Houston (4)            146

3.    Navy (3)                  129

4.    SMU                         72

5.    Tulane                     68

6.    Tulsa                        44

2017

American Championship

       Team                   Points

       USF                           26

       Houston                    2

       Memphis                  1

       Navy                          1

East Division

       Team                   Points

1.     USF (30)                 169

2.    UCF                          126

3.    Temple                    119

4.    Cincinnati               100

5.    ECU                          63

6.    UConn                      42

West Division

       Team                   Points

1.     Memphis (22)       169

2.    Houston (6)            137

3.    Navy (1)                   128

4.    Tulsa (1)                  102

5.    SMU                         64

6.    Tulane                      30

2016

American Championship

       Team                   Points

       Houston                   27

       USF                            2

       Temple                      1

East Division

       Team                   Points

1.     USF (15)                  164

2.    Temple (9)             144

3.    Cincinnati (6)         130

4.    UConn                      89

5.    ECU                          55

6.    UCF                           48

West Division

       Team                   Points

1.     Houston (30)         180

2.    Navy                        128

3.    Memphis                124

4.    Tulsa                        92

5.    SMU                         65

6.    Tulane                      41

2015                                       

American Championship

       Team                   Points

       Cincinnati                22

       Memphis                  5

       Houston                    2

       UCF                            1

East Division

       Team                   Points

1.     Cincinnati (29)      179

2.    UCF (1)                     135

3.    Temple                    116

4.    ECU                         105

5.    USF                           53

6.    UConn                      42

West Division

       Team                   Points

1.     Memphis (13)        153

2.    Houston (10)          149

3.    Navy (7)                  148

4.    Tulane                      74

5.    SMU                         59

6.    Tulsa                        47

2014

       Team                   Points

1.     Cincinnati (17)        311

2.    UCF (7)                    296

3.    Houston (6)           268

4.    ECU                         262

5.    SMU                        158

6.    USF                          157

7.    Memphis                133

8.    Temple                   105

9.    UConn                      98

       Tulane                     98

11.   Tulsa                        94

2013

       Team                   Points

1.     Louisville (28)       298

2.    Cincinnati (2)         257

3.    Rutgers                  240

4.    UCF                          210

5.    USF                          155

6.    Houston                  134

7.    UConn                     131

8.    SMU                        118

9.    Temple                    60

10.  Memphis                 47

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV