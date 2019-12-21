Breaking News
UNC beats UCLA 74-64 to end 4-game losing streak

Sports

by: JOHN MARSHALL AP Basketball Writer

Posted: / Updated:

UNC’s Leaky Black (1) drives around UCLA’s Jaime Jaquez Jr. (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Armando Bacot had 15 and 12 rebounds, Anthony Harris added 14 points and North Carolina ended a rare four-game losing streak by beating UCLA 74-64.

The Tar Heels led by 13 at halftime, went more than five minutes without a field goal to start the second half and pulled away late to end their first four-game losing streak nine years.

The Bruins overcame a turnover-filled first half with a big run to pull within one early in the second half, but never made it all the way back from the early hole.

