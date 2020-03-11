Live Now
UNC opens ACC Tournament with big win over Virginia Tech, 78-56

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA – MARCH 10: Garrison Brooks #15 of the North Carolina Tar Heels plays the post against P.J. Horne #14 of the Virginia Tech Hokies during their game in the first round of the 2020 Men’s ACC Basketball Tournament at Greensboro Coliseum on March 10, 2020 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) – Garrison Brooks scored 20 points, Brandon Robinson added 17 points on five 3-pointers and North Carolina extended its season with a 78-56 win over Virginia Tech on Tuesday night in the opening round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament. Armando Bacot added 12 points and 11 rebounds and Cole Anthony chipped in with 10 points and eight rebounds in the win. UNC entered the tournament as the last seed, No. 14 overall, following a disastrous regular season for a school with a proud history of winning the ACC Tournament 18 times, second only to Duke’s 21 titles. Hunter Cattoor had 14 points for Virginia Tech.

