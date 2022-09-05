KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Are you ready for some tennis?

From September 22-25th, the 2022 USTA NC Tri-Level State Tennis Championship will be heading to Lenoir and Greene counties. The championships will be host to over 500 adult tennis players over the course of three day.

The sites for the tournaments will include Kinston Country Club, Bill Fay Park, Fairfield Park, Arendell Parrott Academy, Greene Ridge Racquet Club in Greene County and Greene Central High.

There is free admission for spectators. For more information about the event, click here.