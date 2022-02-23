GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Football season may have come to a close in the NFL but, then again, does it ever really end?

In addition to the upcoming NFL draft, the United States Football League is aiming to give football fans their fix during the NFL offseason. After finding brief success in the 1980s, the league is back with a partnership with the NFL.

(USFL logo)

The new league consists of eight teams. The teams in the North Division are the Michigan Panthers, New Jersey Generals, Philadelphia Stars and Pittsburgh Maulers. The Birmingham Stallions, Houston Gamblers, New Orleans Breakers and Tampa Bay Bandits make up the South Division.

The USFL regular season begins on April 16 and runs through mid-June, then followed by the playoffs.

The draft for the 2022 season was held Tuesday and Wednesday. Here are some names that might sound familiar.

Garrett McGhin (ECU Sports Information photo)

Garrett McGhin, East Carolina University

A recognizable name for Pirate fans could be Garrett McGhin, former East Carolina offensive tackle, who was drafted in the fifth round with the sixth pick by the New Jersey Generals on Tuesday night. McGhin is the first ECU player to be selected in the revamped USFL.

He signed with the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent in 2019 before spending time with the Bills, Panthers and Jaguars between 2019-21. McGhin was waived this past August, leading him to enter the USFL draft.

Shea Patterson, Ole Miss and Michigan

Shea Patterson, a former Ole Miss and Michigan Wolverines quarterback, was drafted first overall by the Michigan Panthers.

Among Patterson’s collegiate highlights are the Ole Miss single-game passing yards record, the Michigan record for single-game passing touchdowns, consecutive 300-yard passing games and consecutive 4-touchdown passing games.

Kyle Lauletta, Richmond

Former Browns quarterback Kyle Lauletta was the seventh pick in the USFL draft, selected by the Pittsburgh Maulers.

Lauletta was picked up by the New York Giants in the fourth round (108th overall pick) of the 2018 NFL Draft. He made his first NFL appearance in relief of Eli Manning, throwing five incompletions and an interception. He appeared in one other game that season as a blocker.

He went between the Giants, Eagles, Falcons, Browns and Jaguars before being drafted by the Maulers on Tuesday night in the first round.

Tae Hayes (Appalachian State University Sports Information photo)

Tae Hayes, Appalachian State

Tae Hayes, the former Appalachian State Mountaineer cornerback, was drafted by the Birmingham Stallions on Tuesday night as the second pick in the ninth round.

Hayes was picked up by the Jaguars in the 2019 season as an undrafted free agent but was released before the start of the season. He also signed with the Dolphins, Vikings, Cardinals and Panthers.

Paxton Lynch, Memphis

Former Memphis quarterback Paxton Lynch signed with the Michigan Panthers on Tuesday night as the eighth pick in the twelfth round. Lynch was the last of 16 quarterbacks taken in the draft, despite being the only one to have started an NFL regular-season game.

Lynch was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the first round (26th overall) in the 2016 NFL Draft. He was traded and waived multiple times before being deemed as the backup quarterback for the Broncos behind former Houston quarterback Case Keenum.

Lynch joined the CFL, playing for the Saskatchewan Roughriders after being waived by the Steelers in 2020. He was released by the Roughriders in 2022.