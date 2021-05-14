Veteran Fuquay-Varina baseball coach still teaching the game after 4 decades

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — Sixty-eight-year-old Milton Senter works on a field that doesn’t even bear the name of the school he’s coached at for 43 years. For the past couple of years, Fuquay-Varina has been housed at Willow Springs High School and the adjustment hasn’t always been smooth.

“This field doesn’t have any of the amenities we were used to having over there,” groaned Senter. “We don’t have any irregation, we have no dugouts and since it’s not our facility we’re not really much entitled to do a whole lot to it. So it’s been kind of tough in that respect.”

Meanwhile the field he nursed and babied for more than four decades sits silent, ready for the Bengals to return.

“The field itself has pretty much been neglected for two years,” lamented Senter. “There is fencing that is in disrepair, it’s going to take awhile to get it back.”

And when it does come back, will he be there to see it? For 38 years Senter was the Bengals head coach. He took a step back to become an assistant at Fuquay-Varina allowing Zach Boraski to take the reigns.

At one time, Boraski was a seven-year-old batboy for Senter. Now, after four and a half decades of coaching, Senter will have to make a decision after what has been a disjointed baseball campaign.

“I’ve got to make a decision on whether I want to go back in the classroom or whether or not go to the classroom, maybe help coach, maybe do neither or maybe do both,” said Senter. “I’m going to give myself an opportunity to reflect on that at the end of the year as I always do.”

You can count on one hand the number of coaches in North Carolina who have put in the time that Senter has.

“We call ourselves lifers,” Senter explained.

And you kind of get the feeling Senter is prepared to carry on that moniker.

“But as long as I feel I have some value and can add to the program, whatever I’m doing I’ll probably if I’ve got time and my health is good I’ll probably try to help out,” said Senter.