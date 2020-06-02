Voluntary workouts begin for Pirate Football

GREENVILLE (WNCT) – The East Carolina football practice field is now open for voluntary workouts.
Several players, including quarterback Holton Ahlers and wide receiver CJ Johnson took part in the workouts at the Cliff Moore Practice Facility on Tuesday afternoon.
“Every player I’ve talked to says they can’t wait to get back as a team,” said Pirate head coach Mike Houston. “These voluntary workouts are important and I hope it’s another key step as we get ready for a new season.”
Houston added that he hoped to get the full squad back on campus soon to continue the team’s off-season work before the start of fall camp.