Voluntary workouts begin for Pirate Football

TUSCON, Ariz. – East Carolina freshman C.J. Mayhue has been named to the Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-America Team the publication announced Tuesday. During his freshman season, which was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he appeared in a team-best eight games out of the bullpen posting a 1-0 record with a miniscule 0.56 ERA. The lefty allowed just a pair of runs (one earned) on 12 hits and struck out 19 batters while walking six over 16.0 frames. Mayhue made his collegiate debut against William & Mary (Feb. 15) tossing two scoreless frames where he gave up one hits and fanned three. In his next outing, he allowed an unearned run at Campbell (Feb. 19) over two innings and didn't surrender another run until his final game at UNCW (March 11) in the fourth inning – a span of 12.0 innings. He earned his first collegiate win against Georgia Southern (Feb. 23) working two scoreless innings with three strikeouts in a 3-2 victory. The Shelby, N.C. native established new a career-high in strikeouts (six) and innings pitched (3.1) against No. 13 Ole Miss (Feb. 29) in the Keith LeClair Classic. In all, he worked at least one inning of relief in all eight appearances (multiple frames five times), struck out at least one batter in each outing (multiple four times), held opposing hitters to a .203 composite batting average and stood among the team leaders in ERA, innings pitched and strikeouts. Mayhue is the 17th Freshman All-American in school history and the fifth under head coach Cliff Godwin joining Joe Ingle (2015 National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association) and Dwanya Williams-Sutton (2016 Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball and D1Baseball), Spencer Brickhouse (2017 Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball and D1Baseball) and Alec Burleson (2018 Collegiate Baseball). He is also the second Pirate this season to garner All-America status alongside Burleson, who was a first-team selection (utility player) by Collegiate Baseball.