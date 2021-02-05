Want to get paid $50,000 to work with Kevin Harvick’s NASCAR racing crew for 2021? Now’s your chance.

LOUDON, NH – JULY 22: Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Busch Beer Ford, celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 22, 2018 in Loudon, New Hampshire. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

If you’ve ever dreamed of working for a NASCAR racing team, that dream could soon become a reality. One lucky fan will land a paid position on Kevin Harvick’s racing crew.

Busch Beer is launching a contest to become the “Busch Crewmaster.”

“I’m beyond grateful to work with such a skilled team at SHR, and it’s amazing to join Busch beer on this first-of-its-kind experience to offer one lucky fan the opportunity to get on-site training for their dream job while learning from the best of the best,” Harvick said.

The Busch Crewmaster will earn $50,000 for the year, and you’ll get to go to races and training sessions throughout the 2021 season, in addition to flying alongside the Stewart-Haas Racing team.

The catch? This job interview won’t be like any other interview you’ve had before.

At 2:30 p.m. Feb. 14, tune in to the Daytona 500 as you and everyone else interested participate in the live interview during the race. An announcer will ask questions over the race broadcast and on Busch’s Twitter page, and that will be your chance to prove you know your stuff to move on to the next round.

“We love creating these unique NASCAR opportunities for fans to get involved with both the sport and our brand,” said Daniel Blake, vice president of Value Brands at Anheuser-Busch. “No one has ever conducted an interview during the Daytona 500 or given a fan a shot at joining a driver’s racing crew for the season, and we’re hoping to find an amazing candidate to join our NASCAR family with this once-in-a-lifetime job.”