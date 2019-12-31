Washington County Wins R-C Herald Holiday Tournament Championship
Ahoskie, NC (WNCT) – Washington County (8-0) remains undefeated after defeating Hertford County (7-2) in the R-C Herald Holiday Tournament Championship game 73-61. Cedez Norman led all scorers with 30 points. Hertford County’s Daylan Askew scored 28 in the loss.
Farmville Central lost in the John Wall Holiday Invitational third-place game to Millbrook 83-78. Kinston won their 7th place game over Holly Springs 58-47.
Boys Basketball Scoreboard:
Washington County 73, Hertford County 61
Kinston 58, Holly Springs 47
Farmville Central 78, Millbrook 83
Richlands 55, Dixon 71
White Oak 46, Jacksonville 49
Northside Jacksonville 69, Swansboro 61
LeJeune 68, SW Onslow 43
Girls Basketball Scoreboard:
Greene Central 69, Northside Jacksonville 58
Whiteville 40, South Lenoir 46