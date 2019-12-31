Live Now
Washington County Wins R-C Herald Holiday Tournament Championship

Sports

9OYS Sports

Ahoskie, NC (WNCT) – Washington County (8-0) remains undefeated after defeating Hertford County (7-2) in the R-C Herald Holiday Tournament Championship game 73-61. Cedez Norman led all scorers with 30 points. Hertford County’s Daylan Askew scored 28 in the loss.

Farmville Central lost in the John Wall Holiday Invitational third-place game to Millbrook 83-78. Kinston won their 7th place game over Holly Springs 58-47.

Boys Basketball Scoreboard:

Washington County 73, Hertford County 61

Kinston 58, Holly Springs 47

Farmville Central 78, Millbrook 83

Richlands 55, Dixon 71

White Oak 46, Jacksonville 49

Northside Jacksonville 69, Swansboro 61

LeJeune 68, SW Onslow 43

Girls Basketball Scoreboard:

Greene Central 69, Northside Jacksonville 58

Whiteville 40, South Lenoir 46

