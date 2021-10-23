WATCH LIVE: The future of Charlotte FC hosts New York Red Bulls Academy at Memorial Stadium

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte FC Academy teams U15 and U17 are scheduled to play New York Red Bulls Academy Saturday, Oct. 23, at American Legion Memorial Stadium in Charlotte.

The two matches were originally scheduled to be held at Bank of America Stadium Saturday but due to a power outage the matches were moved to Memorial Stadium, organizers told FOX 46.

Schedule

4 p.m. Saturday U15 Team

7 p.m. Saturday U17 Team

What is the Charlotte FC Academy?

The Charlotte FC Academy develops some of the most talented soccer players in the nation, with the aim of earning a professional contract, according to officials with Charlotte FC.

Charlotte FC said their mission is to develop ‘Homegrown Players’ comparable to the world’s best. As the program develops, the academy will aim to provide an average of two players per year to MLS.

What age groups does Charlotte Academy feature?

Charlotte FC operates full-time U17, U15, and U14 teams, as well as a Discovery program for U13 and U12. Charlotte FC will be fielding a Reserve team, starting in January 2023.

Cost to participate?

The Charlotte FC Academy is a fully-funded program for all selected full-time participants. The Discovery Program twice-weekly training is also free of cost for selected players, according to Charlotte FC’s site.

Selection process?

The club said it has established a scouting identification process in order to observe talented players.

Players may also register their interest in Charlotte FC Academy via the Player Interest form. Click here to register your interest.

Where do Charlotte FC Academy players come from?

Charlotte FC’s Homegrown territory is defined as the states of North Carolina and South Carolina.

Players will come from this territory and also available non-Homegrown Territories, per MLS Player Development guidelines, according to Charlotte FC’s website.

For more information on Charlotte FC Academy 2021-22, please click here!