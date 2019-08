If you’ve ever participated in a sport you may agree that there’s no worse feeling than watching the game go on with out you as you are sidelined due to injury.

With the 2019-2020 school season quickly approaching so is the time to register for fall sports. But before you sign your child up, you should know the preventative measures to keep your child safe before they hit the turf.The East Carolina injury prevention program hosted the Raising an Athlete event where parents and youth got the chance to learn about sports nutrition, concussion awareness and good sportsmanship from professionals and key speakers.