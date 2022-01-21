Weekend of sports should keep you entertained through winter weather

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The weather outside is frightful but the sports are pure delightful!

The weather won’t let us safely go outside this weekend, but we can enjoy a number of sporting events that will be on TV. So sit back and grab the clicker. Here’s the latest on those games, where you can watch them and more.

ECU Basketball:

The Pirates will travel to Houston to take on the Cougars Saturday at 6 pm on ESPN+.

East Carolina is looking to comeback from its overtime loss against UCF last Tuesday, while Houston is coming in with a 19-point win over USF on the same night.

Houston came in ranked No. 5 last year before ECU won 82-73, for the Pirates’ first top-five win ever.

ECU brings Tristen Newton, averaging 17.9 points a game, along with 5.1 assists. Brandon Johnson is also a key player, as he averages 6.9 rebounds. Houston’s Kyler Edwards averages 13.8 points a game, and J’Wan Roberts averages 5.9 rebounds.

WNCT’s Brian Bailey reports (see above video) Brandon Suggs will miss this game with an injured ankle.

ACC Basketball

UNC at Wake Forest Saturday at 8 pm

NC State vs Virginia Saturday at 4 pm

Syracuse at Duke Saturday at noon

Wake Forest (15-4) will take on UNC (12-5) at home on Saturday. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 pm on ESPN. UNC is 4-2 in ACC play, while Wake Forest posts a 5-3 conference record. North Carolina is looking to bounce back from its 28-point loss at Miami on Tuesday night, while Wake Forest is coming off a conference win over Georgia Tech on Wednesday.

UNC’s Armando Bacot averages 17.2 points per game, and Caleb Love falls right behind with 14.9. Wake Forest brings in Alondes Williams, who averages 20.3 points per game. Williams also averages 6.8 rebounds.

University of North Carolina guard Anthony Harris will be unavailable to play in games the rest of the 2021-22 season. He will continue to practice and participate in other team activities.

Virginia’s Jayden Gardner (1) battles for rebound position with Pittsburgh’s Daniel Oladapo (4) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Virginia won 66-61. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

NC State (9-10) will host Virginia (11-7) Saturday at 4 p.m. on ESPN. NC State is 2-6 in conference play, with Virginia coming in at 5-3 in ACC play. NC State is coming off a three-point loss at home, while Virginia took a win from Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

Devon Daniels leads NC State in points per game with 16, and Jericole Hellems averages 12 a game. Virginia’s Jayden Gardner leads Virginia in FG%, with 52.7%.

Syracuse (9-9) is taking on Duke (14-3) in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday at noon on ESPN. Duke is 4-2 in ACC play, Syracuse is 3-4. Duke is coming off a tough overtime loss at Florida State, and Syracuse is riding high after a big win against Clemson.

Wendell Moore Jr. and Mark Williams have the two highest FG percentages. Williams having the 67%, and Moore holding 55%. Jesse Edwards leads Syracuse with 69%.

Carolina Hurricanes:

New York Rangers at Carolina Hurricanes Friday at 7 pm

Carolina Hurricanes at Devils Saturday at 7 pm

Carolina Hurricanes’ Sebastian Aho (20) and Arizona Coyotes’ Phil Kessel (81) tussle during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

The Carolina Hurricanes will host the New York Rangers on Friday, puck drop is scheduled for 7 pm. The Hurricanes will look to build on their big 7-1 win over the Bruins. Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes in scoring with a 39 points, while Teravainen and Svechnikov trail right behind him with 30.

The Rangers are 17-4 in their last 21 games against the Eastern Conference, and have won 5 of their last 6 games.

The New Jersey Devils will welcome the Hurricanes Saturday night at 7 pm. The Devils have played a total of 38 games, having a losing record of 14-19.

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) directs a play against the Indiana Pacers during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Charlotte Hornets:

Charlotte Hornets vs OKC Thunder Friday at 7pm

Hawks at Hornets Sunday at 7pm

The OKC Thunder will travel down to Charlotte on Friday to take on the Hornets on Bally Sports, tipoff at 7 pm. The Thunder are bringing in a losing record of 14-30, while the Hornets are hanging on to their so-far-so-good season, with a winning record of 25-20.

The Hornets will host the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday at 7 pm on Bally Sports. The Hawks are coming off a win against the Timberwolves, but they hold a record of 19-25.

NFL PLAYOFFS:

Bengals at Titans Saturday at 4:30 pm

49ers at Packers Saturday at 8:15 pm

Rams at Buccaneers at 3 pm

Bills at Chiefs at 6:30 pm

The (12-5) Titans are hosting the (11-7) Bengals on Saturday at 4:30 pm for the AFC-divisional round of the playoffs, as both teams are hoping to keep their season alive. The game will be on CBS. The Titans will activate RB Derrick Henry for the game, and he is expected to start.

The (13-4) Packers will host the 49ers (11-7) on Saturday at 8:15 pm on FOX. In Packers fashion, they will take the field in 13 degree weather and possible snow blanketing the field. Aaron Rodgers and his team are used to playing in this weather, which could be an advantage. But the 49ers are also usually dependent on a ball-control strategy. This is an instance where it could be beneficial.

In this photo from Jan. 16, 2021, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) runs during an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Green Bay, Wis. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst says the team remains committed to Rodgers “for the foreseeable future” one year after trading up in the first round to draft the three-time MVP’s potential successor. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps, File)

The Buccaneers are 13-4 and will host the 12-5 Rams on Sunday at 3 pm on NBC. The Buccaneers boasted the fifth-best scoring defense during regular season, but opposing quarterbacks have put up unexpected numbers against the Bucs defense. Rams QB Matthew Stafford threw for 300 yards against their defense on September 26th, when the Bucs took the win 34-24. To Tampa Bay’s advantage, they are one of the best teams at home in the NFL.

The Kansas City Chiefs (13-5) will host the Bills (12-6) on Sunday at 6:30 pm on CBS. Both teams scored 40 or more points in their Wild Card victories to advance to the playoffs. Kansas City is a two-point favorite, even though Buffalo was third in the NFL in points scored and first in points allowed.