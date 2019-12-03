West Carteret Unveils New Hitting Facility

MOOREHEAD CITY, NC (WNCT) – West Carteret Hig School unveiled their new hitting facility to the public Monday night.

The facility has been in the works for almost eight years and the long process of getting the funding, building the indoor facility and installing the equipment has finally come to a close.

Former West Carteret and Pitt Community College stand out Lonnie Chisenhall helped fund the project and for his contribution, the facility was named after him as the “Chisenhall Hitting Facility. The former first-round draft pick was in attendance and was apart of an honorary first hit instead of a traditional ribbon-cutting.

Listen to Chisenhall and West Carteret coach Brooks Jernigan explain the benefits of the facility.