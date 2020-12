Greenville, NC (WNCT) – Both the East Carolina Basketball Teams are off to incredible starts to their 2021 seasons.

The East Carolina Women’s Basketball team has started their season 3-0 in conference play and head coach Kim McNeill says that for Christmas her team just wants to stay healthy.

The East Carolina Men’s Basketball team is off to a 7-1 start and star forward Jayden Gardner says that the Men’s team has March Madness on their Christmas list this year.