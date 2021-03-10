Williams dominates as Duke beats Louisville to advance in ACC Tournament

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA – MARCH 10: Jeremy Roach #3 of the Duke Blue Devils reacts following a three point basket during the second half of their second round game against the Louisville Cardinals in the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament at Greensboro Coliseum on March 10, 2021 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Mark Williams dominated with 23 points and 19 rebounds, and Duke got another 20 points from Matthew Hurt as it beat Louisville 70-56 on Wednesday to advance in the ACC Tournament.

The Blue Devils pulled away early, but Louisville kept itself in the game until the final seven minutes or so.

Wendell Moore Jr. knocked down a 3-pointer that gave Duke a 27-13 lead with less than four minutes left in the first half. The Cardinals then went on a 16-0 run fueled by 3s from Carlik Jones and David Johnson, giving them the lead until Matthew Hurt hit one from long range to give the Blue Devils a 30-29 advantage at the break.

Coming out of halftime, Jeremy Roach and DJ Steward kept Duke’s sharpshooting going as it took a 41-31 lead 3:22 into the second.

Jones’ jumper brought Louisville within eight, 59-51, with 6:50 to play. The Cardinals couldn’t get any closer, though, as Duke shut the door.

Duke shot almost 45 percent from the floor and was 6-for-15 from 3-point range. Defensively, the Blue Devils held Louisville to 19-for-62 shooting.

Duke moves on to play Florida State Thursday at 6:30 p.m.