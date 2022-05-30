WILSON, NC — The Wilson Tobs faltered at home on Sunday in a nail-biting finish with the Wilmington Sharks by a final score of 5-3.

The Sharks plated two runs in the top of the ninth off of no hits and an error to grab the two-run lead that would prove to be enough to win. The Tobs fall to 0-2 in the, still young, CPL season.

Wilson would jump out to 1-0 lead in the first inning off the bat of Aaron Smigelski plating Ethan Ott. However, the Sharks would answer right back in the next inning tying the game at 1-1. Wilmington would take a two-run lead in fourth, and the Tobs would now face a deficit at home for the first time the year.

Trey Paige would make sure the fans had something to cheer about before the fireworks. Paige blasted a home run over the right-field signs and tied the game with one swing of the bat at 3-3. Then things started to move at a little bit faster pace.

In the sixth inning Evan Harris sat the Sharks down in order 1-2-3, however, the Tobs could not capitalize in the same inning. Moving on to the seventh, 2nd-year Tob, Shane Rademacher would face the minimum three batters, striking out all three. Again, The Tobs could not plate a run. In the eighth, another returning Tob, Jacob McCaskey sent the Sharks packing 1-2-3, but no run-support would come from the Tobs’ bats.

Wilson’s pitching staff combined over 10 consecutive putouts over innings five through eight.

Unfortunately for the Tobs, the leadoff man would reach in the ninth and put pressure on the new pitcher Justin Koehler, who eventually would get tagged for the loss. Koehler falls to 0-1 on the year as Tobs defensive miscues in the ninth would be to much to overcome as Wilson loses its CPL home opener.

After an off day on Monday, the Tobs will travel to Hampton, VA, to take on the Peninsula Pilots for the first time this year. Wilson will return home on Thirsty Thursday on June 2nd to take on the Holly Springs Salamanders, tickets are still available at the box office or Showpass online.