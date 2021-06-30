Winterville hosts ENC Babe Ruth 8-year-old Cal Ripken state tournament

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Winterville is hosting the 2021 ENC Babe Ruth 8-year-old Cal Ripken State Tournament. It began Wednesday and runs through Friday.

All games will be played at the Winterville Recreation Park, located at 332 Sylvania Street, on Kiwanis (Field 1) and Smith (Field 2) Fields.

The tournament features 12 of the top Cal Ripken 8-year-old Rookie teams from across Eastern North Carolina. Quite a few of our own local teams are scheduled to complete, including squads from New Bern, West Craven, Pamlico, Swansboro and the Winterville All-Star team.

Eastern and western North Carolina Babe Ruth leagues are members of the Southeast Region Babe Ruth League. Rookie teams from across ENC hit the field with hopes of advancing to the regional tournament.

Games began Wednesday at 3 p.m. and will be followed by others over the next couple of days. There are no gate fees for this tournament.