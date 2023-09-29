GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Carolina Hurricanes are known as the team with the loudest fans in the NHL. There are some essential factors that play into why that’s true.

Fans of the Carolina Hurricanes are referred to as “Caniacs,” and they are known to go all out for their team. PNC Arena has been named “the loudest house in the NHL.” But what goes into the game to make the games so exciting and get the crowd amped?

What some may not realize is there is a lot to be done and a lot of people to help produce the games, not just the players. The in-arena host, on-ice host, director of entertainment, stage managers, camera crew, the graphics and the list goes on of people who come together to make it happen to help the fans carry their title of being the loudest house in the league.

