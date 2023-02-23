GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s been a busy week for the East Carolina University track and field team.

Participants left for Birmingham, Ala., and the AAC Indoor Championships. The competition was slated for Thursday and Friday, according to a media release from ECUPirates.com.

“Both teams are very excited about competing at a very high level at this weekend’s AAC Indoor Championships in Birmingham,” Director of Track & Field Curt Kraft said earlier this week. “Both teams have worked extremely hard to prepare themselves to put themselves in a great position to achieve their goals.”

One of the key competitors to look out for will as always be sprinter Royal Burris . Burris will be looking to defend his AAC 200m title and improve upon his All-Conference finish in the 60m in the meet a year ago.

