GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s been a busy week for the East Carolina University track and field team.
Participants left for Birmingham, Ala., and the AAC Indoor Championships. The competition was slated for Thursday and Friday, according to a media release from ECUPirates.com.
“Both teams are very excited about competing at a very high level at this weekend’s AAC Indoor Championships in Birmingham,” Director of Track & Field Curt Kraft said earlier this week. “Both teams have worked extremely hard to prepare themselves to put themselves in a great position to achieve their goals.”
One of the key competitors to look out for will as always be sprinter Royal Burris. Burris will be looking to defend his AAC 200m title and improve upon his All-Conference finish in the 60m in the meet a year ago.
Below is a list of participants from ECU in the two-day meet.
ECU Entries
Men
60m: Royal Burris
200m: Burris
400m: Zack Ray
1 Mile: Alex Sawyer, Elliott Kleckner, Nick Willer
3000m: Ted Sielatycki, Kleckner, Austin Mathews
5000m: Mathews
60mH: Terence Booth, Jr., Asa Simmons
Pole Vault: Starrett Vesper
Long Jump: Jared Harrell, Nate Williams
Triple Jump: Harrell, Williams
Shot Put: Logan Carroll
Weight Throw: Carroll, Brock Lasure
Women
60m: Melicia Mouzzon, Rosalynd Hollingsworth, Makhia Jarrett, Naturi Robinson
200m: Mouzzon, Jarrett, Hollingsworth, Robinson, Sydni McMillan, Natalie Mial
1 Mile: Lindsay Yentz
3000m: Alyssa Zack, Yentz, Navaya Zales, Lily Schlossberg
5000m: Zack
60mH: McMillan
High Jump: Molly Stecker
Pole Vault: Rileigh Cardin, Riley Jones
Long Jump: Skyler Harrelson, Elizabeth Taylor, L’Nya Carpenter, Stephanie Robson
Triple Jump: Carpenter, Taylor, Robson
Shot Put: Naadiya Faison, Sashoy Benbow, Rebekah Bergquist, Jasmine Jenkins, Grace Wills
Weight Throw: Jenkins, Faison, Wills, Nyah Edwards, Bergquist, Tytionna Spates, A’riana Crumpler
Pentathlon: Tereza Babicka