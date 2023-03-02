GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Softball season is getting into full swing and the East Carolina team is starting off hot.

Sitting at 13-3 after a 5-1 win over Elon on Wednesday, it’s looking like they’re in for a promising season led by second-year head coach Shane Winkler. The Pirates head into the weekend set to host the Pirate Invitational against Maryland, Monmouth and Saint Joseph’s. The three-day event comes after they went 4-1 in the Pirate Clash and 5-0 in the Battle at the Beach in Conway, S.C.

Winkler previously coached at George Washington, where he had three successful years with a record of 91-43. He earned the school’s first two Atlantic 10 championships before coming to Greenville where he became the first male head coach in ECU softball history.

He has been consistently active with softball. In 2014, he was named the head coach of the Chicago Bandits, a National Pro Fastpitch team. He coached numerous Olympians and NCAA champions including former All-American pitcher Jennie Finch.

He also played baseball in college for Illinois Central College, Purdue and Butler.

Winkler was also a coach at Charleston Southern and Marshall. His first collegiate coaching job was as a co-head coach at Danville Area Community College in 2005, when the team had its first winning season in 12 years.

He says coaching at ECU has always been a thought of his and now he’s getting to live it out.

