GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Before the season last year, the East Carolina University women’s basketball team was picked to finish last in the American Athletic Conference.

In March, they were crowned AAC champions with a two-point victory over the Houston Cougars. Not only was it the program’s first conference title of any kind since 2007 but it also put the team in the NCAA Tournament for just the third time in program history and first since 2007.

Head coach Kim McNeill was named AAC Coach of the Year after an outstanding season. Also receiving recognition was Farmville Central High School standout Amiya Joyner. She received numerous awards and honors even before she came to ECU. Her presence helped the team reach new heights, something they hope continues this upcoming season

Joyner, as well as a few others on the conference championship team, will be returning for the 2023-24 season in high hopes for another championship, but Joyner said they’re taking it one game at a time.

“We’re coming for everybody,” Joyner said at the end of the interview.

The women’s basketball team will begin its season on Monday when they will head to Elon. Click here to see the rest of the schedule.

