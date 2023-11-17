GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — You can move states, change sports and your teams, but your role as a sports reporter will remain primarily the same.

Zach Kaplan began as a WNCT sports reporter in October and is adjusting to sporting events in Greenville and around Eastern North Carolina after attending Pennsylvania State University and working at a news station in Montana after graduation.

Kaplan grew up in Boston and is a Red Sox and New England Patriots fan. He has attended games at the historical Fenway Park many times.

He has always been into sports and knew that whatever his career path was, he wanted to be involved with sports.

