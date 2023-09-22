GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Most collegiate athletes participated in sports their whole life and it’s all they’ve ever known. So after college, if professionally playing the sport isn’t an option, it’s easy to say “What’s next?”

Joseph Samson and Courtney Layton (Shannon Baker, WNCT photo)

Joseph Samson is a former East Carolina University football player who now works at 94.3 The Game, which covers all ECU sports. Samson was on the team that ended up winning the Birmingham Bowl in 2021 with a win over Coastal Carolina.

He says he got this job through someone who had a podcast and he recorded it there. After that, Samson worked his way up there and eventually got himself on the radio to do multiple radio shows.

