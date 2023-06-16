GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — As summer approaches, a lot of people think about baseball.

There’s a lot of it in Eastern North Carolina, from college ball to American Legion, youth sports and more. One of the bigger baseball leagues around ENC is the Coastal Plain League, which includes the Morehead City Marlins.

The Marlins face other opponents in the area during the summer, including Wilson and Holly Springs. Greenville will have a team in 2024. College baseball players spend their summers in Morehead City and other locations, playing with brand-new teammates.

Dave Lipay has had a switch in roles within the organization. He was vice president of Business Development for the team but is now also the general manager of the Marlins, which comes with great responsibility.

He handles things such as interns, sponsorships, broadcasting and more.

