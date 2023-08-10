GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — After winning three national championships at the University of Arizona, she’s staying involved in softball after over 20 years.

Jenny Dalton-Hill is a former All-American softball player and current sports commentator. She also played baseball, standing as a former member of the Colorado Silver Bullets and the United States women’s national baseball team, where she earned a bronze medal at the Baseball World Cup.

To this day, Dalton-Hill holds the career Pac-12 and NCAA Division I record in RBIs. Now, she commentates and analyzes college softball games, including some in the Women’s College World Series. She is also a part of the 7 Innings podcast.

Dalton-Hill also sits on the USA Board of Directors for softball. She said that she never saw herself color-commentating but now, she loves what she does.

She was in Greenville this week calling games on ESPN for the Little League Softball World Series. Click the video or the audio link above for more of the conversation.