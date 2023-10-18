GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — You might think that doing radio play-by-play for one team is hard. Think about doing it for two teams in different cities.

Jim Szoke has been with the Carolina Panthers from the start of the franchise, dating back to the first season in 1995. His work has made him a Hall of Fame announces for WBT Radio. Now, he has taken on the responsibility of doing play-by-play for the East Carolina University football team after the loss of The Voice of the Pirates, Jeff Charles.

Szoke has broadcasted national and regional college football and basketball games on TV and radio for the Charlotte 49ers, Davidson College Wildcats, and games for Winthrop University, the Charlotte Hornets and Charlotte Knights.

He is also in his ninth season on “Primetime in the ACC.”

