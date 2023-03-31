GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — This week’s podcast is all about broadcasting.

Patrick Johnson has a hefty resume with lots of experience in broadcasting sports and news. He’s part of the morning “Talk of the Town” show on 96.3 and 103.7 FM with Henry Hinton. He has also worked on countless other news-related shows and programs. However, he always knew sports broadcasting was where his passion lay.

He also hosts “The Patrick Johnson Show” each weekday at 5 on 94.3 The Game. His show in Greenville focuses pretty heavily on East Carolina University sports, among other things.

In addition to all of that, Johnson is also been involved in commentating on ECU sports for quite some time and has done many sports such as basketball, softball, baseball, volleyball and others. He and I have even called some ECU softball games together.

