GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — July can feel like a dead period where not too many sports are going on besides baseball and softball. In just over a month, things will start ramping up.

WNCT Sports Reporter Garrett Short covers most East Carolina University sports aong with high school and other sports in Eastern North Carolina. He is pretty familiar with how quickly things can move. He spoke about his business during what’s called “crossover season” and just how hectic it can get.

Fall sports start up regular season games in just six to eight weeks with winter sports right behind it. A sports fan like himself, Short is excited.

