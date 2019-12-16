Wofford shocks depleted No. 17 UNC, 68-64

GREENVILLE, N.C. --- Sophomore Jayden Gardner led four Pirates in double figures with 22 points to help East Carolina snap a four-game losing streak with a 79-67 win over Campbell inside Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum Saturday. Freshman Brandon Suggs scored a career-best 16 points for ECU (3-7), while junior J.J. Miles and freshman Tristen Newton added 12 and 11 off the bench respectively. After allowing Campbell (6-3) to score the game's first point East Carolina never trailed again. The Pirates used an 11-0 run over a five-minute stretch to take a 15-4 advantage midway through the first half and stretched their lead to 16, 25-9, with 7 ½ minutes remaining before intermission. The Camels closed the half on a 10-3 run to pull within eight at halftime, 38-30. Cedric Henderson, who led Campbell with 18 points, brought his team within five less than five minutes into the second half. However, the Pirates stymied the turn as Gardner made two free throws, Newton finished a fast break and Miles drilled a 3 as ECU scored seven unanswered to push its lead back to double figures. Campbell made another small run to cut the Pirates' lead to seven, 59-52, with 6:48 to play, but ECU didn't break. Suggs made two free throws with 1:32 remaining to cap a 15-8 run and give the Pirates a 14-point cushion, 74-60. East Carolina made 26-of-29 free throw attempts with Gardner going 14-of-16 at the charity stripe and Suggs a perfect 7-of-7. Campbell was just 9-of-13 at the free throw and made only 8-of-28 shots outside the 3-point arc. Milos Stajcic and Austin McCullough each scored 11 points for Campbell East Carolina returns to the hardwood Tuesday, Dec. 17, against Maryland-Eastern Shore. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. inside Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. Postgame Notes

Postgame Quotes East Carolina Head Coach Joe DooleyOpening statement "I thought we got off to a much better start. I thought that our defensive recognition and attention to detail was better, which I thought got us off to a good start with the exception really of a number of turnovers that we hadn't done this year." On practice during the week"We had a good week of preparation. We've probably won five of the last six practices. We were good which means we won the day. We talked about trying to stick with that. If we can win four out of five, or five out of six, you're going to get better."