Wojtecki out as JH Rose football coach

GREENVILLE (WNCT) – Dave Wojtecki is out as head football coach at JH Rose after a meeting with school officials on Tuesday.

Wojtecki told 9 on your side Sports that he was asked to step down from his position. He also said he expects to be coaching somewhere in the very near future.

The Rampants wrapped up a 6-6 season this past Friday night with a 35-7 loss to rival DH Conley in the first round of the NCHSAA 3AA state playoffs.

Wojtecki was 58-32 in seven seasons with the Ramants.

JH Rose Director of Athletics Clay Medlin told 9 on your side Sports that he will be looking at both internal and external candidates in the search for a new football coach.

