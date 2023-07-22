KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Down East Wood Ducks scored three runs in the final two innings to break up a tie and beat the Salem Red Sox 7-4 on Friday at Grainger Stadium.

Down East (48-35 overall, 11-11 second half) and Salem (40-44, 10-11) were tied before the Wood Ducks got a run in the seventh and two more in the eighth to pull away.

With the game tied at 4-4 in the seventh, Andres Mesa hit a sacrifice fly that scored Zion Bannister, giving the Wood Ducks the lead for good at 5-4. In the eighth, JoJo Blackmon was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, scoring Konner Piotto. A wild pitch scored Gleider Figuereo, giving the Wood Ducks a three-run lead.

The two teams play again Saturday at 5 p.m. at Grainger Stadium.