Wood Ducks Broadcaster Stays Busy Without Baseball

Greenville, NC (WNCT) – The Down East Wood Ducks 2020 season is in jeopardy due to the coronavirus. If the team does not play this summer it would affect many people, including Wood Ducks broadcaster Matt Present.

Present was expecting 2020 to be his second season calling games in the Carolina League but with no baseball the play-by-play announcer has had to change gears and head back home to Maryland to help make ends meet.

Present is now caddying at his local golf course and writing feature stories for the Wood Ducks website.