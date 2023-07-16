KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Charleston RiverDogs blew open a close game with a five-run sixth inning in an 11-2 win over the Down East Wood Ducks Saturday at Grainger Stadium.

The game was tied before Charleston blew it open with the big sixth inning. The RiverDogs got four more in the eighth to put the game out of reach.

The two teams play again Sunday at 1 p.m.

By: Jackson Pass

In game two of the series between the Charleston RiverDogs and the Down East Wood Ducks, Down East took the early lead in the bottom of the first after a one, two, three top of the inning for the RiverDogs batters against Woodies starter Brock Porter. Cauley opened the bottom of the first with a triple, coming in to score on a single by Cueva. Both teams went scoreless through the second, third, and fourth innings, with the RiverDogs leaving runners in scoring position in two of those innings and the Woodies leaving runners in scoring position only once.

In the fifth the RiverDogs tied up with Barete scoring on a RBI single by Simpson. The Woodies bats remained quiet again RiverDogs starter, Johnson, as he sat down three batters in for the third consecutive inning. The RiverDogs exploded during the sixth inning with two home runs that brought in four runs, Kinney and Martinez. They added one more before the inning was over with an RBI single from Spikes, RiverDogs 6-1. The Woodies went one, two, three again in the bottom of the sixth.

The seventh inning went by with no hits and no runs before the RiverDogs added four more runs in the eighth, batting around. Spikes collected his second RBI of the night with a single, Diaz drove in two runs with a single, and one runner scored on an error. The RiverDogs limited the Woodies to one single in the bottom of the eighth by Cauley, RiverDogs 10-1. Both teams scored one run each in the ninth with Barragan hitting an RBI single in the top half and Blackmon hitting an RBI single in the bottom half. The game ended with an 11-2 RiverDogs win as they had 12 hits and 0 errors versus the Woodies 8 hits and 2 errors. Johnson received the win on the night.

The Wood Ducks (46-32) and Charleston RiverDogs (37-46) play game three tomorrow, July 16th, with the RiverDogs leading the series 2-0, as the first pitch is set for 1pm in Kinston, NC at Grainger Stadium. All fans can come out for Dogs and Dogs day with $1 hot dogs and bring your furry friend presented by Minuteman Food Mart and Riverbank Animal Hospital.

Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium (Tues-Fri –10am – 4pm).