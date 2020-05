Greenville, NC (WNCT) – Stephen Watson has been the head groundskeeper at Grainger Stadium for eleven years. In 2020 though the baseball season is in jeopardy, but Watson has had to keep the field ready.

Watson was named turf manager of the year in 2019 it was the fourth time he received the honor. He says that what he misses most about the season is the players and coaches and his interactions with them.